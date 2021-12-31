Don’t let Police Bill remove right to protest – Yorkshire Post Letters

Anti-vaccination protesters hold a demonstration outside Parliament.

THE proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill has passed its Third Reading in the House of Commons. Among other things it will criminalise protests deemed disruptive and anyone even vaguely associated with organising such a protest – such as by carrying leaflets or placards – could face up to 51 weeks in prison.

There are also restrictions proposed on judicial review under the Judicial Review & Courts Bill. Freedoms we have taken for granted for decades are now under threat.

Should laws governing the right to protest be diluted in the face of Covid?

The right of protest is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. Tolerance, informed debate and collective responsibility are essential for safe governance. The government are replacing this with a narrative of division, hatred and fear to justify the withdrawal of democratic rights and liberties.

All of the Conservative MPs representing Yorkshire constituencies have voted faithfully in favour of this Bill, including mine – Julian Smith (Skipton and Ripon).

I wrote to him urging him to reconsider his support for it but received no reply. I am therefore turning to the media to raise awareness of this threat to our civil liberties and our already fragile democracy. It must be stopped.

