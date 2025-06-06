It's not blinkered to oppose naive left-wing politics - we just want common sense: Yorkshire Post Letters

Sam Dron, Main Street, Whitton, North Lincolnshire.

I was cheered by five of the ten Letters to the Editor of The Yorkshire Post on Friday May 30; in fact, so were all my mates in our Saturday afternoon club gathering for a pint.

Your correspondents Pete Auty and Gordon Lawrence should be congratulated for eventually bursting through the Yorkshire Post left-wing Remain barriers to get their very sensible letters published.

We also agree with Thomas Jefferson’s suggestion to tax the fuel allowance for everybody, Bob Watson’s comments on jail plans and Barry Crowther’s suggestion that the two vandals who cut down the Sycamore Gap tree should give their time to tree planting rather than be a jailed drain on our already overtaxed system.

A rainbow flag flutters in front of The Elizabeth Tower, also known as Big Ben. (Photo by LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Me, and my friends, are heartily fed up of being accused by politicians and self appointed do-gooders of being “blinkered” just because we don’t agree with their naive views.

We are not anti-immigration; we are against illegal uncontrolled immigration.

We are not anti-European, we are against the EU.

We are not anti LBGT but how much more costly legislation do we have to pay for, and follow, for less than 4 per cent of the population?

We are not against cleaning up our environment but the preachers of Net Zero targets killing our economy should at least take their heads out of the sand and recognise that we want it managed in a competitive and cost-efficient way rather than allow USA, China, India and Eastern Europe to take our world business with their cheap energy and continuing to be the world’s major polluters in the name of their strong economies.