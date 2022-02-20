Prince Andrew must foot his own legal costs over Virginia Giuffre civil sex claim settlement to spare the Queen – Yorkshire Post Letters

There are calls for Prince Andrew to give up his title as Duke of York after settling his civl sex case with Virginia Giuffre.

NOW is the time for Prince Andrew to stand on his own two feet and pay his own way, and not expect ‘Mummy’ to foot the bill again or use taxpayer funds.

He is not only rude and exceedingly arrogant but a complete time waster, who needs to learn how to behave towards others. Do unto others as they undo to you.

From: David Algar, Nether Yeadon, Leeds.

THE debacle with Prince Andrew is unsurprising when you evaluate the main features of the Monarchy. Heredity not meritocracy, privilege not enterprise, hierarchy not equality, subject not citizen and secrecy not transparency. The inevitable conclusion is that it has no future.

From: Sally Prescott, York.

I WRITE in response to calls for Prince Andrew to relinquish his title of Duke of York and spare the city the ignominy of any further connection to the disgraced member of the Royal family.

On behalf of my beloved Alsatian, Prince, could I add my voice and ask that his princely title be removed to spare further embarrassment to my canine and, surely, many Alsatians around the county?

From: Michael McGowan, Former Labour MEP for Leeds.

YORKSHIRE has long been embarrassed by having a Duke of York. Yorkshire deserves better and the time is long overdue for the people of the county to hear no more of the Grand Old Duke of York.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I CAN well understand the residents of York wanting to distance themselves from Prince Andrew. He is, and always will be, an arrogant creature who is a disgrace to his family and the country.