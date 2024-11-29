Pursuit of net zero will result in more power cuts and cost businesses - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Otto Inglis, Crossgates, Fife.

We have just had a power cut at work and as a result a reminder that power cuts are a business cost.

The most likely cause of this was load shedding, which is when the National Grid switches off supply to areas to bring demand into line with supply. The combination of low temperatures maximising demand and very low wind speeds becalming turbines makes this sort of thing inevitable.

For most businesses when the electricity goes off everything stops. A laptop may still have battery power, but it probably won’t have access to the internet or the company’s server. A tradesman may still be able to use a cordless power tool, but only if he has sufficient natural light.

A ship passing wind turbines. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Workers will need to be paid for that time when they couldn’t do their job. Also, when power comes back on everything has to be restarted. For example, we had to call our tech support to get our computers running again.

As power cuts will inevitably become more common, businesses will have to spend time and money on contingencies to deal with that fact. For many companies that will include having diesel generators like in a developing country.