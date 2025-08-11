Starvation is being used as a weapon by Israel - Yorkshire Post Letters
Yesterday (04/08/25) TV showed an Israeli hostage in Gaza digging his own grave, also looking like a skeleton by starvation. This from Hamas. That Hamas are ruthless and sadistic has been made clear here and what they did on October 7. Israelis have every right to defend themselves.
Every right to defend themselves, I suggest, does not include bombing hospitals, schools, houses, water control, starvation used as a weapon, blocking aid convoys. We have seen so many pictures of children close to death from starvation, with ribs and spines showing, this a result of the starvation as a weapon policy of the Israeli government.
The Israeli government denies that this is a policy, saying too that there is no starvation in Gaza. That all contradicting this are Hamas backers, antisemitic, dedicated to the destruction of the Israeli state. I wonder if this includes the British, American, Swedish, Belgian, French doctors in Gaza speaking of the starved and dying children and babies. Does this include Dr Victoria Rose, speaking of 'utter carnage' in a bomb hit hospital, hit by the Israeli Defence Forces?
To many in the Tory party the doctors I mention are Hamas backers. I recall a few weeks back former Education Secretary Gillian Keegan on a Sky News programme speaking at length on what the Israelis are enduring, defending their soil, when asked about what the people of Gaza were suffering a casual dismissive aside.
Donald Trump sent his spokesman Steve Witkoff to see the situation in Gaza, big deal, a supervised flying call covered by the Israeli Defence Forces. If Witkoff ever thinks beyond what Donld Trump thinks or says, it will be a big first time ever.
Yorkshire Post readers, how many of you are parents seeing the images of the starving children in Gaza, clutching your children close and seeing mothers in Gaza unable to do this.
If you want more clarification, read what Israeli ministers such Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have said, to them the Palestinians are little more than 'untermenchen', forced to move where? A desert version of the Warsaw ghetto ringed by the IDF, comes to mind.