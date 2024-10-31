The referendum was deeply flawed and that is why there is opposition to Brexit - Yorkshire Post Letters
In his letter 16/10 Yorkshire Post, Thomas Jefferson, accuses me of having an unrealistic ‘pie in the sky’ attitude about the UKs 47 years as a member of the EU. How glibly he shrugs away our past partnership with the EU, because, the fact is, our departure from the EU resulted in economic and social disaster for us all, including businesses.
Interestingly however, for many years, polling agencies such as Ipsos and Mori regularly asked the public what the important issues facing the country were and the EU was never identified as a major problem (The Conversation Bournemouth University).
In December 2015 and six months before the EU referendum only 1 per cent of people polled identified the EU as being a problem, but by April 2019 this figure had jumped to 59 per cent - the question is this Mr Jefferson, if Brexit was an issue after the referendum why was it not an issue six months before?
Data provided in this report did not support the view that membership of the EU was bad for the UK, rather it suggested that something happened around the time of the referendum which convinced some voters to vote for Brexit; were we, the people, bombarded with negative misleading information about the EU by powerful policy makers and Brexit supporting politicians, possibly with foreign influences in order to persuade some to switch and vote for Brexit.
Mr Jefferson, it is the opinion of many in the UK that the Brexit referendum was deeply flawed and because of this, many people will continue to fight for our just return to the European Union, which is where, many believe we belong – with Europe as part of the European Union.