Andrew has Duke of York and other titles removed by King

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is no longer the Duke of York after his name was struck from the official roll of the peerage, as the King effectively removed his disgraced brother from the Royal family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckingham Palace said that his name had been struck from the roll after Charles took the dramatic decision to formally strip his brother of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, a move that effectively ends his public life.

David Lammy, the Lord Chancellor and Deputy Prime Minister, was sent royal warrants by the King to strike the Duke from the roll. The subsidiary titles are similarly affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disgraced royal, whose friendship with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein led to his downfall, will effectively have the status of a commoner and be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The family of Virginia Giuffre, who Andrew denies sexually abusing, said she had “brought down a prince” after Charles’ decision.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, earlier this year. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The monarchy had come under increasing pressure to resolve the issues around Andrew, foremost his property arrangements, amid growing calls for him to give up Royal Lodge after it emerged he was paying a “peppercorn” rent.

He is to move into an undisclosed private residence on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk as soon as practicable, it is understood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downing Street said the Prime Minister fully supports the decision taken by Charles to strip Andrew of his titles.

A spokesman for Sir Keir Starmer said: “We fully support the decision taken yesterday by the Palace.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Virginia Giuffre and all the victims who suffered from Jeffrey Epstein’s despicable crimes.”

The latest development in the long-running controversy comes after focus intensified on the King’s brother after he attempted to draw a line under Ms Giuffre’s allegations, by giving up his dukedom and other honours, last month, ahead of the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Andrew was instead swamped by criticism that has focused on the Crown Estate property where he lives, with some MPs eager to debate the issue in parliament.

Prince Andrew attends the 2023 coronation ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, at Westminster Abbey in London. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said the monarchy needs to become more “accountable” in the wake of the scandal.

Ms Maskell told the BBC: “I think the world’s moved on, and we need the monarchy to be accountable by all means, not least to the public.

“When we saw 80 per cent of the public saying remove those titles, I’m sure there is relief across the country now that that has been done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Maskell, who introduced a bill in the Commons to make it easier for the King to remove peerages, suggested there was still a need to change the law.

She said: “My bill would have enabled people with all forms of peerages, baronets and dukes and princes and princesses, to have those titles removed, a mechanism which could be carried forward, not for just one circumstance, but all circumstances.”

Andrew had tainted the reputation of the royal family with his association with Epstein and, for many years, was dogged by allegations he sexually abused Ms Giuffre, who took her own life in April, after she was trafficked by the financier.

He has strenuously denied the allegations. In a statement to the BBC, Ms Giuffre’s family said she had “never stopped fighting for accountability”.