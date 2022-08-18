Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire comedian Rosie Jones is rapidly becoming a household name.

A career that, paired with her writing and acting endeavours, continues to go from strength to strength, the 32-year-old’s face is one you’ll likely recognise from shows including Eight Out Of 10 Cats and The Last Leg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has, in the past, labelled herself the “perfect amount of disabled”. With her cerebral palsy forming a central part of her comedy routines, Jones has been applauded for normalising disabilities on both the television and stand-up comedy circuits, alongside the likes of Adam Hills and Tim Renkow.

ballroom: Rosie Jones and Guz Khan at Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Picture: PA/Channel 4/CPL Production.

However, it’s her latest project: Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard, that has caught audiences’ attention for all the right reasons. Returning for a second series, it sees the comedian travel to the most unlikely of UK locations in search of adventure (with a plentiful helping of absurdity).

Joined at various locations by a host of celebrity pals – including comedian Guz Khan, actress Fay Ripley and presenter AJ Odudu – the latest instalment is set to be more bizarre than ever before.

Packed full of heart-in-mouth moments, Bridlington-born Jones is keen to prove that her sense of adventure knows no limits.

“Basically, I’m using Channel 4’s money to do everything I’ve ever wanted to do,” she says.

“So a lot of jumping, a lot of falling out of planes, jumping off cliffs, falling down buildings and just me having a bloody good time.

“We really wanted to explore all parts of the UK and we especially wanted to go to places that people probably haven’t seen on a travel show before.

“Places like Bradford, Northampton, Blackpool, we want to show what amazing things you could do there.”

She adds: “The only time I was scared in the entire series was, in the final episode, I go cliff jumping.

“That scared me so much because I can’t jump, I can’t climb and I can’t swim, so that was three of my fears. But apart from that, I had no qualms doing any of it.”

Olivia Colman narrated series one of the show - and this time around, it’s the turn of Dame Joanna Lumley. “We needed to up the stakes, regally,” Jones says. “Joanna is incredible.

“A bit like Olivia did in series one, she just elevates the whole show. I’m just sad she couldn’t come with me on an adventure.”

“I think we should have a voiceover threesome,” Jones adds, “and me, Olivia Colman and Dame Joanna Lumley need to go somewhere together.”

In the show, viewers see Jones go ballroom dancing in Blackpool - and she admits she fancies herself as a Strictly Come Dancing competitor.

“That would be the dream. I had the best time and Graham, my partner, was so patient.

“It really felt like a massive achievement to do that dance in such an iconic place. You really feel like you’ve gone back in time, it’s wonderful.”

It’s too hard, she says, to pick a highlight trip. “I’ve watched every episode now and every time I finish one I go, ‘yeah, that was my favourite’,” Jones says.

“I think in terms of beauty, Scotland was absolutely incredible. I enjoyed them all.”

As for what else is in the pipeline for Jones, her second children’s book The Amazing Edie Eckhart: The Big Trip is out this month and she’s also filming a documentary about online abuse and ableism for Channel 4.

“It is my first show which isn’t comedy,” she says.

“It’s quite powerful but it’s hard to film because I’ve really got to look at abuse in terms of the abuse I get and abuse in general.”