The Classic FM presenter Dan Walker will embark on a Coast to Coast challenge by cycling 200 miles in 48 hours across the UK through Yorkshire for charity.

The journalist, newsreader and TV presenter, will cycle 200 miles from Withernsea and Hull, through Sheffield, onto Manchester, and all the way to Liverpool, arriving at the city’s iconic Albert Dock - with a few musical moments and a few surprises along the route.

Dan will take on the major sea-to-sea journey on Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4, 2024, for Global’s Make Some Noise, a charity that raises money for hundreds of small charities and vital grassroots projects across the country, to make sure that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone.

Dan Walker's Coast to Coast Challenge for Global's Make Some Noise. (Pic credit: Classic FM / Global's Make Some Noise)

The grant giving charity aims to tackle issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness.

This challenge will be his first for Global’s Make Some Noise since joining Classic FM in January 2024. Dan will also be getting up at 5am each day to present Classic FM Breakfast from 6.30am to 10am.

This will be the first major ride since Dan suffered a shocking cycling accident in February last year, that left him unconscious for 25 minutes with little memory of what happened to him.

Dan Walker looking at a map on his route. (Pic credit: Classic FM / Global's Make Some Noise)

Dan said: “I’m ready to take on the Coast to Coast Challenge for an incredible cause – Global’s Make Some Noise – because I know how they support so many projects and small charities who are changing lives across the UK.

“I am a cyclist but my trips are normally down to the train station or 10 minutes across town so this challenge is really going to push me to the limits.