Drake’s, Knaresborough: Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland orders traditional fish and chips as Yorkshire restaurant staff ‘starstruck’
Karen Rankine, who runs Drake’s Fish and Chips restaurant located on Silver Street, Knaresborough, got a big shock when actor Kiefer Sutherland walked into her restaurant.
Kiefer had been filming the upcoming Christmas film Tinsel Town, also starring Rebel Wilson, Danny Dyer, Jason Manford, Derek Jacobi and Lucien Laviscount.
On the evening of Friday, February 14, 2025, when he finished filming, he took a break and walked into the restaurant and ordered himself a meal of fish, chips and gravy.
“We were all obviously a bit starstruck to start with,” Ms Rankine said.
“[Kiefer] ordered his food which was the fish, chips and gravy and then he tried our side portion of hand-battered scampi. He ate everything which was really nice to see.
“He was really chatty and friendly with everybody and said that he really enjoyed his meal. They got a fish butty for somebody, we were hoping it was for Danny Dyer but we’re not too sure.
“Obviously we left him alone to finish his meal off, when I cleared his plates away I asked him ‘how has everything been for you’, he said it was lovely and he enjoyed it.
“There was a good buzz around the restaurant.”
Ms Rankine, who has been a fan of Kiefer’s films since childhood, has high hopes that the new film will bring in more visitors to Knaresborough and said that customers have specifically come into her restaurant after hearing about Kiefer’s visit.
“We were quite starstruck, really happy that he came in. He’s a very friendly guy, very down to earth,” she said.
“I’ve grown up with his films from Lost Boys to Flatliners, we really enjoyed watching [films] like that when we were younger.
“The customers we’ve had said ‘ooh you’ve had Kiefer Sutherland in here’, because people have seen it on the Facebook page and word travels around Knaresborough as well.
“I did have some customers come [to the restaurant] especially for it. It was a few days later.
“I can’t wait until it comes out. I think it will be good for the town. I think people will come after the movie has aired, especially to see Knaresborough.”
