As we approach National Fish and Chip Day, we have compiled a list of the highest rated fish and chip shops, cafes and restaurants in Yorkshire based on Tripadvisor reviews.

To commemorate the people who were involved in the D-Day landings, National Fish and Chip Day has been moved from its regular Friday slot to today (June 6).

This day marks the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, it will also celebrate the best fish and chips in the country - a traditional British meal.

Fish and chips are also a proud cuisine in Yorkshire due to its jewel coastline and delicious freshly picked produce. What better way to celebrate what Yorkshire has to offer than listing the best of the best according to Tripadvisor reviews.

A plate of fish and chips. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / AFP via Getty Images)

Best fish and chips in Yorkshire

Drake's Fish & Chips

Location: 97 Low Petergate, York, YO1 7HY.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 4,315

Hadley's Fish & Chips

Location: 11 Bridge St, Whitby, YO22 4BG.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 1,826

Drakes Fish and Chip Restaurant and Takeaway

Location: 3-5 Silver Street, Knaresborough, HG5 8AJ.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 1,290

Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant

Location: 11-15 Austhorpe View, Whitkirk, Leeds, LS15 8NN.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 1,126

Papas Fish and Chips Willerby

Location: Great Gutter Lane W, Willerby, Hull, HU10 6DP.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 2,950

The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant

Location: Main Street, West Witton, Leyburn, DL8 4LS.

Tripadvisor rating: 5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 2,989

Cafe Fish

Location: 19 York Place, Scarborough, YO11 2NP.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 1,309

The Famous Fishpan

Location: 28 Foreshore Road, Scarborough, YO11 1PB.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 1,417

Humble Pie 'n' Mash

Location: 163 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4AS.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 3,834

Magpie Cafe

Location: 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 9,479

Trenchers

Location: New Quay Road, Whitby, YO21 1DH.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 5,615

Lifeboat Fish Bar

Location: 76 Eastborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NJ.

Tripadvisor rating: 5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 932

Thompsons Fish Restaurant

Location: Malton Road, Hazelbush, York, YO32 9TW.

Tripadvisor rating: 5 stars

No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 1,590

Murgatroyds

Location: Harrogate Road, Yeadon, Leeds, LS19 7BN.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars