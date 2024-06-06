National Fish and Chip Day 2024: Best fish and chips in Yorkshire including cafes, shops and restaurants in York, Leeds, Whitby and Scarborough based on Tripadvisor ratings
To commemorate the people who were involved in the D-Day landings, National Fish and Chip Day has been moved from its regular Friday slot to today (June 6).
This day marks the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, it will also celebrate the best fish and chips in the country - a traditional British meal.
Fish and chips are also a proud cuisine in Yorkshire due to its jewel coastline and delicious freshly picked produce. What better way to celebrate what Yorkshire has to offer than listing the best of the best according to Tripadvisor reviews.
Best fish and chips in Yorkshire
Drake's Fish & Chips
Location: 97 Low Petergate, York, YO1 7HY.
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 4,315
Hadley's Fish & Chips
Location: 11 Bridge St, Whitby, YO22 4BG.
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 1,826
Drakes Fish and Chip Restaurant and Takeaway
Location: 3-5 Silver Street, Knaresborough, HG5 8AJ.
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 1,290
Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant
Location: 11-15 Austhorpe View, Whitkirk, Leeds, LS15 8NN.
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 1,126
Papas Fish and Chips Willerby
Location: Great Gutter Lane W, Willerby, Hull, HU10 6DP.
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 2,950
The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant
Location: Main Street, West Witton, Leyburn, DL8 4LS.
Tripadvisor rating: 5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 2,989
Cafe Fish
Location: 19 York Place, Scarborough, YO11 2NP.
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 1,309
The Famous Fishpan
Location: 28 Foreshore Road, Scarborough, YO11 1PB.
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 1,417
Humble Pie 'n' Mash
Location: 163 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4AS.
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 3,834
Magpie Cafe
Location: 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 9,479
Trenchers
Location: New Quay Road, Whitby, YO21 1DH.
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 5,615
Lifeboat Fish Bar
Location: 76 Eastborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NJ.
Tripadvisor rating: 5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 932
Thompsons Fish Restaurant
Location: Malton Road, Hazelbush, York, YO32 9TW.
Tripadvisor rating: 5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 1,590
Murgatroyds
Location: Harrogate Road, Yeadon, Leeds, LS19 7BN.
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 stars
No. of Tripadvisor reviews: 2,318
