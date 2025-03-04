The upcoming Christmas film Tinsel Town was filmed in Knaresborough, Harrogate and Wetherby in January 2025 and business owners believe that the exposure could revive Yorkshire high streets.

Tinsel Town is an upcoming Christmas film directed by Chris Foggin.

There is a lineup of Hollywood actors starring in it including Kiefer Sutherland, Rebel Wilson, Derek Jacobi, Mawaan Rizwan, Danny Dyer, Alice Eve, Lucien Laviscount, Ray Fearon and Jason Manford.

The filming has caused a stir in various Yorkshire towns such as Knaresborough, Harrogate and Wetherby and businesses have seen a boost as a result.

Terina from Piglet In Bed, Harrogate with Rebel Wilson. (Pic credit: Terina Daly)

Director of Knaresborough Chambers, Kelly Young, who volunteers at the organisation hopes that the film will boost tourism to the town.

“The high street has been hit by the internet and supermarkets for many years but it seems to me like every day more people use websites like Amazon so we want to rebuild the high street shopping,” Ms Young said.

“There are lots of independent retail shops that without footfall and without the presence of people coming in and shopping [they struggle].

“We really hope that this will bring tourism, a vibe to Knaresborough and [encourage] people to come to our shops, eat in our cafes and visit our town, walk up the steps to the castle and back down along the river.”

Tinsel Town filming in Knaresborough. (Pic credit: Kelly Young)

Ms Young owns a salon called Kelly Teggin Hairdressing and her customers have shown interest in the filming.

“We were approached last year before Christmas and this guy came in, introduced himself and said we’re looking at the area to do a film,” she said.

“Now we’ve had a film before but it was quite lowkey, it was really good and they filmed at the cafe opposite my salon.

“We were asked to put our Christmas decorations up for it, the guy was quite interested in my shop because I was right at the heart of the filming.

Kelly from Knaresborough Chambers with Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland. (Pic credit: Kelly Young)

“I think he liked the Christmas decorations that were already up, he said he really liked them and asked if we could put up [extra] lights as well.

“We’ve had a really positive feedback from businesses, from locals, at my salon, they said ‘oh my god, we’ve seen what’s been going on in the street, this is amazing, how cool for Knaresborough’.”

The establishments used for filming will be kept authentic.

“What had happened on the day they were filming, it wasn’t until about halfway through the day that they said that they weren’t going to cover up any of the business names over the shops,” Ms Young said.

“For example my business is a hairdressers and it’s on the corner, so we’ve got a side view and a front view.

“At one point they were saying they might put up some boarding to disguise what the businesses are.

“I was really chuffed when they came and said they had just been approved not to put boarding over any of the signage. So it will look authentically like Knaresborough.

“When they were filming, my salon felt like a fishbowl, so from upstairs, with every window, we could look down at the filming and we could see what was going on. We know all the cast’s lines.”

The owner of Pepper Pot Lodge in Knaresborough, Sam Kirton, said that the film will put Knaresborough on the map and will be a boost for her business.

“Since we’re offering self-catering accommodation I think it’ll be a boost for the area and for us personally as well,” she said.

“Bookings have been exceptionally busy the last two weeks, more than I’ve ever known. Whether that’s a direct response to the film or because we’ve been sharing it on Facebook [is unknown].

“In Knaresborough itself the majority of businesses are independent, which is another great thing about the town.

“You get a much friendlier level of service from the independent businesses than you do from a corporate business.”

Ms Kirton said the scenery of Knaresborough is a big draw for TV and filming.

“The scenery is second-to-none,” she said.

“Whenever I go and visit, I walk along from Pepper Pot Lodge, along the waterside, you take the viaduct in and no matter how many times I do that, it never fails to take my breath away.

“It’s absolutely beautiful, it’s got some great bars, pubs, places to eat, very sad to hear that Two Brothers closed because that was one of my favourite places to eat.”

The director at Country Blinds and Awnings in Wetherby, Lesley Castelow, thinks that the film will have a positive impact on independent shops in the town.

“We were initially approached by the production team before Christmas by calling into the shop on The Shambles in Wetherby,” Ms Castelow said.

“They kept us informed of their intentions throughout in person, email and letter. Communication was excellent.

“The impact this film will have will be to highlight the market town of Wetherby, which has been seen on the BBC Yorkshire News, social media and now The Yorkshire Post.

“It will all be positive for the many independent shops in the town. Hopefully Wetherby will see an influx of new people to browse the shops and the surrounding area.”

The reaction from the public and the team at Country Blinds and Awnings has been positive.

“The filming in Wetherby was fantastic,” Ms Castelow said.

“It was very exciting for my team in Wetherby and in our factory in Leeds.

“The general public were very keen to see the events of the filming and see the stars of the film.

“The signage on our shop was changed for filming because our blue colour signage was too bright for filming and they changed it for their preferred set.

“Comments on social media and in person about the change of signage have all been positive. The original signage will be restored when filming has finished.”

The deputy manager at Piglet In Bed, Harrogate, Terina Daly, bumped into Rebel Wilson who spotted her changing the window display at the shop.

“Rebel had been over to Mint Velvet in the morning, I used to work at Mint Velvet so I know the girls there and I know that she had bought a couple of items,” she said.

“When she was coming out she crossed over the road and I had been changing the windows and she was literally outside the window looking in, noticing what I was doing.

“I went out and said hi and I said ‘would you mind if I got a picture’, she was just so lovely. She was super chilled and really nice.

“I think it’s amazing and the reaction has been amazing as well. It was a good experience and not one you get every day.