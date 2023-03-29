Easter is around the corner and luckily Yorkshire has plenty of independent shops and family businesses that sell chocolate eggs.

The region prides itself on locally sourced produce, encouraging residents and visitors to support independent businesses that work tirelessly to serve the people of Yorkshire and tourists alike. These family-run shops offer a wide variety of products, food and drink as well as a wide range of delicious sweet treats including chocolate Easter eggs to buy during the Easter holiday.

Traditionally, the egg is an ancient symbol of new life and in Christianity it became with Jesus’s crucifixion and resurrection; the custom of the Easter egg was first introduced in the early Christian community of Mesopotamia, who stained eggs red in memory of the blood of Christ. In modern times, the Western world uses the eggs as a substitute for decorated chocolate, or plastic eggs filled with sweets such as jelly beans.

Cadbury was the first company in Britain to manufacture the Easter egg in 1875 and sponsors the annual Easter egg hunt which takes place in more than 250 National Trust locations in the UK.

Easter chocolates. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / Getty Images)

Best independent and family-run shops in Yorkshire to buy chocolate Easter eggs

York's Chocolate Story

has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 4,268 reviews.

Address: 3-4 King's Square, York, YO1 7LD.

Crofts Chocolates, Scarborough

This family-run business was established in 2013 and has a rating of five stars on Google with 75 reviews.

Address: Crofts Chocolates, 4 St John's Road, Scarborough, YO12 5ET.

The Chocolate Factory, Pickering

The Chocolate Factory was founded in 2002 and is run by its founders and brothers Christopher and Gareth. Products are made by hand using fresh double cream, real alcohol and pure Belgium chocolate in the picturesque Yorkshire Dales village Hutton-le-Hole and has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 103 reviews.

Address: The Square, Thornton Dale, Pickering, YO18 7RN.

Monk Bar Chocolatiers, York

Monk Bar originated in 1999 when it was established by Ray and Liz Cardy, who opened their first shop in one of the historic gates into the walled city of York. In November 2002 the founders opened a second shop at No.7 Shambles. It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 102 reviews.

Address: 7 Shambles, York, YO1 7LZ.

Inspired Chocolate

Inspired Chocolate is an Artisan chocolate maker, handcrafting chocolates in a factory nestled in the Yorkshire Dales on the outskirts of Leyburn. It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 455 reviews.

Address: Leyburn Business Park, Chocolate House, Leyburn, DL8 5QA.

York Cocoa House

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 657 reviews.

Address: The York Cocoa Works, 10 Castlegate, York, YO1 9RG.

Cocoa Wonderland, Sheffield

This shop was first established more than 15 years ago when the founders were students at Sheffield Hallam University and has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 179 reviews.

Address: 462 Ecclesall Road, Broomhall, Sheffield, S11 8PX.

Whitakers Chocolates Ltd, Skipton

The Whitaker family have had a passion for chocolate for more than 135 years since John and Rebecca Whitaker opened their grocery and draper’s shop in the charming Yorkshire village of Crosshills, Skipton. It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 228 reviews.

Address: 85 Keighley Road, Skipton, BD23 2NA.

Mama Doreen's, Harrogate

This sweet emporium was originally founded by mother and daughter duo Justine and Jess Wyatt on Cold Bath Road in 2009 before it was moved into the centre of Harrogate in 2019. It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 307 reviews.