Tom Gilmore, of Baildon, died on Sunday at Leeds General Infirmary due to injuries he suffered while cycling on Gloverhshaw Lane, near Eldwick, on the morning of Friday April 29.

His family have described him as a much-loved husband of 48 years to Liz, a father of two and grandad of five - as well as a brother, uncle and friend to many more.

Mr Gilmore worked as a nurse for more than 40 years in a number of hospitals across Leeds and Bradford but the favourite part of his job were the years spent in the ICU in Killingbeck Hospital.

In particular they would like to thank both the team on ward L3 of the Jubilee Wing at LGI for their superb care and the transplant service coordinators’ professionalism in allowing Mr Gilmore's own last act of service to others in donating his kidneys.