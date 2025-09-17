A major new energy project is being proposed for the former Ferrybridge Power Station site in West Yorkshire, with developers outlining plans for a next generation gas and hydrogen-fuelled power plant.

SSE Hydrogen Developments Limited has announced its intention to apply for a Development Consent Order (DCO) from the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero to build the Ferrybridge Next Generation Power Station.

The scheme would deliver up to two gas turbine units with a combined capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of electricity — enough to power more than a million homes.

The facility is being designed to run on 100 per cent hydrogen but will initially be capable of using natural gas, or a blend of the two, until a reliable hydrogen supply chain is in place.

The development would be located at the former Ferrybridge Power Station site on Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, with associated infrastructure extending into North Yorkshire. The full site covers around 698 hectares.

The power station would connect to the existing Ferrybridge C 275k V National Grid Substation.

Key elements of the proposal include:

Up to two hydrogen-fuelled gas turbine units

A 9–10km underground pipeline connecting to the national Gas Transmission System at Gateforth, with two potential corridor routes under consideration

Above ground installations (AGIs) for gas connection and hydrogen reception

Links to the existing Ferrybridge 275kV substation

Water connection corridors and construction laydown areas

If approved, the DCO may also allow compulsory purchase of land and rights, temporary occupation of land, alterations to highways, and the diversion of public footpaths during construction.

The project is classed as an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) development, meaning an Environmental Statement will be submitted with the application. Early findings are already available in a Preliminary Environmental Information Report, which is published online alongside maps and plans.

Catriona Scobie, project manager, for Ferrybridge Next Generation said: “We’re very proud of our history at the Ferrybridge site and of the strong links we’ve built with the local economy and community.

Statutory consultation phase launched inviting communities and stakeholders to have their say on project proposals.

"We are looking forward to welcoming people to these events, which provide the opportunity for the community to learn more about our proposals for the future of the site, and for SSE to hear their views.

“Critically, our plan includes future-proofing the station, so it is ready to run on hydrogen as policy frameworks and infrastructure are developed, aligning with the UK Government’s decarbonisation goals.

"The station’s flexibility and hydrogen capabilities mean it could be a key asset in the UK's energy mix, especially as we look to generate more of our power from renewables.”

Construction, subject to consent and a final investment decision could start in 2028, with completion in the early 2030s.

The Ferrybridge site, once home to one of the UK’s most recognisable coal-fired power stations, has been earmarked for new low-carbon infrastructure since its closure and demolition. SSE says the next-generation facility will help support the UK’s transition to cleaner energy while ensuring reliable power generation.