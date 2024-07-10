There are plenty of garden centres in Yorkshire that offer a wide range of plants, flowers and gardening tools to beautify your garden and many of them have cafes where you can enjoy lunch - here are your favourites.

Whether you are looking for a unique plant to add to your garden or a particular flower species to grow, there are plenty of independent businesses that have what you’re looking for.

Gardening is not just for the experts but for the amateur gardener looking to expand their skills in the hobby.

We asked Yorkshire Post readers what their favourite garden centre is in Yorkshire and here are your suggestions.

Zinnia at Beardsworths Nurseries in Cleckheaton. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Best garden centres in Yorkshire according to Yorkshire Post readers

“Spring Green Nurseries in Crofton. Best for miles around! This year's cucumber plants grew in their fantastic compost.” - Darren Johnson

“Woodend Nurseries, Great Preston. Lovely family business.” - Jennifer Marshall

“Owl Lane Farm Nurseries are the very best for plants, shrubs, house plants and advice along with friendly staff.” - Amanda Finn

Walkers Garden Centre and Nurseries near Hatfield. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

“Reighton nurseries.” - Kay Unwin

“Dean's at Stockton on Forest, York for Lots of houseplants! Lovely cafe food there too! Also Vertigrow on the A64, and Castle Howard garden centre.” - Mandy Alb

“Reighton nursery has very well priced and good quality plants.” - Angie Ansell

“Markham Grange Nursery & Steam Museum Brodsworth, Doncaster for sure. My local and always something going on/on offer. I also like Spring Green Nurseries Garden Centre Crofton, Wakefield for a great variety of plants at sensible prices.” - Natasha Kirk

“Daleside Nurseries, Harrogate.” - Michael Robinson

“Swincar Nurseries - great range of plants, very helpful and friendly staff.” - David Yewdall

“Went to Moss and Moor near Ilkley the other week. Very nice indeed.” - Jo Fairweather

“I don't get to many garden centres now as I need somebody to help me but Mires Beck north cave is fabulous and was on TV this morning with Christine's Garden.” - Janet Boyd

“Reighton’s Nursery where they grow great value plants that can survive in Yorkshire and didn’t turn into a mall.” - Steve Spence

“Meanwood has a unique independent plant nursery, I love: The Vale Stables and Garden Centre, Grove Lane. Only discovered by me earlier this year. I’d recommend a visit. A gem of a place.” - Heather Royce

“The ones which sell organic weed and moss suppression Unfortunately they are few and far between and of those which do, they tend to have only one, poorly stocked option, amongst a huge display of pesticides. Of course, this is a very subjective and personal view, but I just feel very disappointed that it is still the case.” - Nick Daffern

“Beardsworths nursery cleckheaton and Roger's plant centre Pickering very helpful knowledgeable staff who know their plants are rare these days.” - Fiona Smith

“Springfield Nursery Thorpe Lane Tingley lovely quality plants.” - Diane Jones

“Tong garden centre is far too much into food... cafe, restaurant and shops rather than a variety of plants and outdoor garden stuff. Sadly.” - Jennifer Clarke

“Dean’s Garden Centre, Scarborough. A perfect day to spend some money on a variety of shrubs & plants. Also the restaurant serves excellent meals throughout the day including Sundays.” - James Calvert

“Eastfield. Bridlington and Hornsea Garden Centre. Sigglesthorne.” - Janet Gill

“Wentworth near Wentworth Woodhouse.” - Anne Elizabeth Voke

“Newstead Nurseries best place ever, great staff, great range and very reasonably priced.” - Lisa Hardy

“Walkers at Blaxton nr Doncaster.” - Andrew Bellamy

“We’ve been to all the local ones and Tong. Stikes etc but found one this week and it’s wonderful, one of the cheapest and lovely staff, a proper garden centre, no frills just lovely plants, First Impressions Nursery and Garden Centre near Ackworth.” - Heather Rodgers

“New Coley Nurseries at Denholme and Wood Bank. Cullingworth.” - Christine Sutcliffe

“For actual plants Spring green in Sharlston, Fields garden centre Sherburn and for a day out Wentworth garden centre.” - Judith Golton

“Moss & Moor in Ilkley…stunning plants, gifts and amazing food and drink in the restaurant. Staff are really helpful and friendly too.” - Emma Preston

“Lumby garden centre 45 years with the same owner.” - Peter Travis

“Hornsea Garden Centre is brilliant and really worth a visit if you’re in the area. Apart from beautiful plants which are thriving and properly looked after, there are all sorts of other sections to visit within, which support local producers. Additionally the cafe and restaurant are superb and best of all is the carvery on Sunday lunchtime. The food is fresh, well cooked and delicious and at around £12 is excellent value for money for what you get. Finally, the staff are lovely, hardworking and so helpful.” - Heather Choudhary

“Walkers nurseries in Blaxton has a great Deli and restaurant and garden centre - you won’t be disappointed, well worth a visit.” - Alan Featherstone

“Perry's plants nursery at sleights, it's truly lovely.” - Johanne Shanahan

“Hampsons Plantworld Wakefield.” - Beverley Reay

“Crag house farm....at Caring for life.....Cookridge.” - Julie Scott

“Crag House Farm - the best variety of petunias.” - Ashfield Guest House

“Old Bridge nursery in Ilkley.” - Jan Jones

“Palmer Plants in Calverley. Great plant centre (not a garden centre with tat) with an excellent range of quality plants including trees.” - June Parsons

“Lindhill at Kirkhamgate. Educational charity. Buy all our summer bedding there. Never been disappointed.” - John Claybrough

“Beardsworths Nurseries in Cleckheaton.” - Joanne L Smith

“Helens Yorkshire grown plants every Tuesday and Friday Ossett market.” - Helen Stephenson

“Wentworth Garden Centre has something for everyone and lovely eating options. Good quality plants/flowers/shrubs and garden items.” - Susan Millwood