Harrogate Turkish Baths bans naked use of Victorian facility and makes swimwear compulsory after 'serious incident'

Swimwear is now compulsory at Harrogate Turkish Baths after a ‘serious incident’ at the Victorian spa facility.

Harrogate Council runs the baths, and a spokesperson said: "Following a complaint at Turkish Baths Harrogate, an operational decision has been made that swimwear is now compulsory at all bathing sessions.

"The complaint related to an incident which due to its serious nature has been reported to the police and is currently being investigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a duty of care to our customers and staff members, and in order for all single sex sessions to operate in a safe environment, it has been decided that swimwear must be worn until further notice."

Inside Harrogate Turkish Baths

The Turkish Baths opened in 1897 and the eastern-style ‘hammam’ is the only original survivor still in use from the wider Harrogate ‘hydro’ complex that boomed in the 19th century.

Queen Victoria’s granddaughters, Cabinet ministers, foreign royalty and author Agatha Christie have all used the Turkish Baths and the building retains many period features.