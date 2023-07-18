Hole in the Wand York: A look inside a Harry Potter themed indoor golf course

Harry Potter fans who love York with its mediaeval streets, quirky shops and magical architecture are heading to try out the Hole in the Wand indoor crazy golf course.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin joined them as she took the family on a day out.

Supping on Butter Beer, eating a chocolate frog and jumping on broomsticks before we started on a nine-hole golf course, we were of course inside a Harry Potter themed attraction in York, a favourite city for Harry Potter fans.

The indoor magically themed golf course is tucked inside the Coppergate Shopping Centre in the city centre.

Hole in the Wand

You’re greeted by a ‘wizard’ as you collect your ‘wands’ - aka golf clubs - before starting on the first hole at the bottom of the stairs.

It’s a compact course with a mini cafe area and props as you enter for the first hole.

As we were a big family group we booked two group tickets which included a drink or snack at the end which to our children and my husband’s delight was a choice of Harry Potter themed ‘potions.’

As the course is small, pre booking is essential and we had to split into teams to set off at different times.

Hole in the Wand

We worked our way through the magical course and up the stairs. It reminded me of a Harry Potter-themed Alice in Wonderland-style house.

We twisted around the course where there were secret doors and a few surprises. It took about 45 minutes all together and the kids were pleased to get a Hole in the Wand badge which was awarded to those who got a hole in one.

It was a bit too busy to sit and have a drink so we took our magic potions as souvenirs and went to nearby The Shambles aka Diagon Alley.

