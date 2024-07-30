Local care home hosts professional lunch meeting
Taking place on Tuesday July 30, professionals from various care organisations within the community including the Alzheimer’s Society were given the opportunity to meet and network over Lunch provided by the home. Guests also had the chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.
Rachael Longley, Deputy General Manager at Stamford Bridge Beaumont says: “Stamford Bridge is keen to part of the community and our Professional lunch allowed individuals from the care industry to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’
