Pocklington Poppy Appeal organiser’s thank you to supporters as the total raised surpasses £16,000

Scouts are pictured at the Sainsbury’s store. The shop stall brought in more than £9,000 for the Poppy Appeal.

Ieuan Davies also revealed the total collected during the appeal – £16,131.28.

Mr Davies said: “This was my first year taking on the Poppy Appeal as the new organiser for Pocklington, while also serving as an Army reservist with the Queens Own Yeomanry so it was an extremely busy time.

“This year’s appeal raised £16,131.28 which is a huge achievement.

Army Cadets stand outside Danby’s Newsagents in Pocklington as they collect for the Poppy Appeal.

“The biggest collection was, of course, Sainsbury’s where we had a manned poppy stand.

“The total we raised in Sainsbury’s was a staggering £9,131.98 which I’ve been told is one of the highest totals in this area for the supermarket.

“The army of volunteers from veterans, serving soldiers, Army Cadets, Scouts and civilians made this achievement possible.

“Pocklington Town Council was incredibly generous by donating towards the large poppies that were placed throughout the centre on lampposts down the main street and by the roundabouts.

Pocklington Town Council were 'incredibly generous' by donating towards the large poppies that were placed throughout the centre on lampposts.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic I was keen to make a big impact in the town.

“I am already planning to make next year bigger and better with the potential of a Pocklington Poppy Day involving the Army Cadets and Scouts.

“Naturally, the volunteers are what makes the Poppy Appeal a success and I’d like to once again thank everyone for their help and support.

“I would also like to thank everyone who donated money.