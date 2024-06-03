Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease five years ago, has died - here are your heartfelt tributes.

Rob Burrow was a professional rugby league player who played as a scrum-half or hooker and spent 16 years playing for Leeds Rhinos in the Super League.

He was considered one of the most successful players in the league’s history and was known as the smallest player in the competition.

Rob, who was born in Pontefract, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019 and after his diagnosis, Rob and his fellow player and close friend Kevin Sinfield helped to raise awareness of the illness.

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield (left). (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA)

Rob had two daughters and a son with his wife Lindsey and he and his family have campaigned to raise funds to support other families living with MND. An annual marathon in his name regularly attracted thousands of participants to take to the streets of Leeds in support of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the MND Association.

On June 2, 2024, Rob died at Pinderfields Hospital from complications of his illness at the age of 41. He was surrounded by his family and close friend Kevin Sinfield and his death was announced on the Leeds Rhinos Facebook page.

Here are some of your heartfelt tributes.

Yorkshire locals pay tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow

“Rob you shone in the darkness of a horrible illness. Those who suffer as you have will be proud of your efforts, you will be a different kind of star now. We can still look up and see you. My heartfelt sympathy goes to you beloved wife and children, your family and the best friend a man could wish for Kevin Sinfield. RIP you will always be my inspiration to achieve better health for those who need it.” - Karen Ibbotson

“Such sad news. Now rest in peace and condolences to the family and friends x” - Helen Pitchforth

“My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace Rob.” - Theresa Duffield

“RIP Rob, a legend. Thinking of his family and friends.” - Sue Orange

“RIP so brave.” - Dianne Hodgson

“So sad , deepest condolences to Rob's family, Kev and friends xxx bless.” - Sandra Ward

“As a Bradford city and bulls fan. Rest in peace Rob. No more suffering and love to all his family and friends at this sad time. A very Brave man all his life.” - James Lees

“Condolences to his family and friends Especially Kevin Sinfield, he’s lost a very good friend. R.I.P. Rob Borrows a Legend gone so early.” - Dave Smith

“Aw bless , an inspiration to all, also thoughts to his lovely wife.” - Hazel Askham Pickets

“Love to his friends and family and all who loved , liked and admired his positive spirit.” - Claire Kendell

“RIP, Rob Burrow. You are and will always be a true inspiration. Thoughts are with you family and friends . Fly high in rugby heaven.” - Julie Carter

“Incredible man with a wonderful family and the greatest friend a man could ever have. So very sad but what an inspiration!!” - Adrian Reynolds

“Our own little pocket rocket , a true fighter.” - Denise Witton

“A very brave man with a truly inspirational family and friends.” - Margaret Hassall

“Sad to hear of his death. He bravely fought to the end. Now it's time to let go. Condolences to his family.” - Margaret Verity

“Rest in peace, a true inspiration, my heart and thoughts go out to all family and friends.” - Chloe Summers

“RIP mate, you will be missed. Thinking of the family.” - Katie Kopter

“A true hero RIP prayers for his family and friends.” - Jean Simpson

“RIP Rob, a truly remarkable man, condolences to all his family and friends.” - Matt Robinson

“Desperately sad to hear this. Thinking of Rob's family and all that loved him.” - Odie Sexton

“What a positive impact Rob made on the world. One of Yorkshire’s finest.” - Richmond and Northallerton LibDems

“Rob was an inspiration to all and he gave so much because he cared about people and my thoughts and love go out to his Wife and family R I P beautiful Angel.” - Jane Lambourne

“OMG. THE MOST SINCERE CONDOLENCES TO Rob's family and friends. He was a true Legend.” - Trevor Johnson