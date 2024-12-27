Ronald Snowdon: Body found in search for missing 83-year-old York man
A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire Police said: “We're very sad to report that the body of a man has been found in the search for missing Ronald Snowdon, 83, from York.
“While formal identification has yet to take place, we believe the body, recovered from Tang Hall beck, is that of Ronald who was reported missing earlier today (27 December).
“Ronald's family have been informed.
“We do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.
“Thank you to everyone who called in with information following our appeal earlier today.”
