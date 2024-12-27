The North Yorkshire Police have reported that the body of an 83-year-old man has been found in the search for missing Ronald Snowdon, from York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire Police said: “We're very sad to report that the body of a man has been found in the search for missing Ronald Snowdon, 83, from York.

“While formal identification has yet to take place, we believe the body, recovered from Tang Hall beck, is that of Ronald who was reported missing earlier today (27 December).

“Ronald's family have been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police stock image. (Pic credit: Neil Cross)

“We do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.