There is a heavy police presence at the hotel, where some demonstrators are wearing masks and waving flags.

Images from the scene show Riot officers, as well as officers on horseback separating the crowd from the Holiday Inn entrance.

Meanwhile, scenes of violence and disorder in Hull last night were at odds with the city’s “heritage for acceptance and tolerance”, the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner has said.

“The scenes witnessed are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Jonathan Evison said.

“We were lucky enough to have the City of Culture 2017 in Hull, this goes alongside a long-standing history of being welcoming and culturally diverse. We have a heritage for acceptance and tolerance with figureheads such as William Wilberforce.

“I am concerned and angry that police officers have been injured, property has been destroyed, and businesses heavily disrupted. I want to reassure people that, today, the city centre is safe to visit,” he added.

