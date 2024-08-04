Rotherham protest: Pictures show chaos outside Holiday Inn as trouble flares at anti-immigration protest

By Nina Lloyd, PA Political Correspondent
Published 4th Aug 2024, 14:09 BST
Trouble has flared again in Yorkshire as anti-immigration supporters gathered outside a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham.

After 20 arrests were made following disorder in Hull which left a number of police officers injured, trouble has now also broken out in South Yorkshire.

There is a heavy police presence at the hotel, where some demonstrators are wearing masks and waving flags.

Images from the scene show Riot officers, as well as officers on horseback separating the crowd from the Holiday Inn entrance.

Meanwhile, scenes of violence and disorder in Hull last night were at odds with the city’s “heritage for acceptance and tolerance”, the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner has said.

“The scenes witnessed are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Jonathan Evison said.

“We were lucky enough to have the City of Culture 2017 in Hull, this goes alongside a long-standing history of being welcoming and culturally diverse. We have a heritage for acceptance and tolerance with figureheads such as William Wilberforce.

“I am concerned and angry that police officers have been injured, property has been destroyed, and businesses heavily disrupted. I want to reassure people that, today, the city centre is safe to visit,” he added.

A woman and a man take cover as objects are thrown during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

1. Anti-immigration protest Rotherham

A woman and a man take cover as objects are thrown during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

Trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

2. Anti-immigration protest in Rotherham

Trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

Police officers in front of a smashed window as trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

3. Anti-immigration protest in Rotherham

Police officers in front of a smashed window as trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

Trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

4. Anti-immigration protest in Rotherham

Trouble flares during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

