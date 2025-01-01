A whippet dog Betsy who has spent nearly all of her life in kennels in Yorkshire has found her forever home.

A dog will see in the new year with a loving family after finally being adopted after nearly a year and a half living in kennels at RSPCA’s Great Ayton Animal Centre.

She was just four months old when she arrived at the charity’s centre in July 2023 after she had reportedly been beaten on numerous occasions in her previous home.

Betsy is described as a ‘bundle of joy’ by staff and was the longest-staying dog at the centre by almost a year, and in that time had seen more than 50 of her kennel mates go off to new homes. Among them, a Patterdale spaniel cross called Buzz who was also rescued from the same house by the RSPCA.

Betsy at Great Ayton. (Pic credit: RSPCA Great Ayton)

After numerous rehoming pleas by the charity, she was spotted by sports development officer Tom Horrocks, 38, who saw her appeal on a regional news website in September 2024.

Mr Horrocks spent two and a half months visiting Betsy and patiently building up a bond with her before finally taking her back to his home in Stockton-on-Tees in time for Christmas.

“I saw her and couldn’t believe she’d been waiting for a home for so long,” Mr Horrocks said.

“Betsy is the first dog I’ve ever applied to adopt and to be honest I fell in love with her before I even went to the centre, I didn’t have a doubt about it, right from day one.

Betsy at Great Ayton. (Pic credit: RSPCA)

“I use a wheelchair part-time but Betsy soon got used to it, especially as I was going back and forth to the centre to meet her, although when she saw me walking around the house for the first time she looked at me as if to say, ‘is that really you?!’

“She’s obviously been through a lot in her short life but she’s settled in so well and she’ll get all the support she needs from me. She loves playing with my parents’ dog and having a little potter around outside. I was so determined to make it work - she’s an amazing dog.”

Mr Horrocks has grown up with dogs and his family have owned greyhounds, lurchers and whippets, so he said he knew what to expect from the breed.

“Some of our dogs have been really energetic but Betsy is definitely the most chilled out,” he said.

“I’ll say ‘shall we go out?’ and she’ll look at me as if to say, ‘do we have to, I’ve got a nice comfy spot here on the sofa.’ So I think lounging about and relaxing is going to be one of her favourite pastimes.”

While previous rehoming appeals by the RSPCA had prompted some interest in Betsy, they had fallen through as she’d been too playful for the older dogs of potential adopters when they had been introduced at the centre.

As the search continued, she had time away from the kennels by having ‘sleepovers’ at a member of staff’s house to help her get used to a home environment.

Behaviour welfare advisor at Great Ayton, Emma Cosby, said: “We’d all grown so fond of Betsy but we couldn’t be happier that she’s finally found a wonderful home with Tom and we’re looking forward to hearing about all their adventures together.

“Understandably, after her background history Betsy found new experiences scary, but slowly but surely she started to gain confidence and overcame her fears, and she made incredible progress with us.

“Tom was totally committed to her right from the start and spent many weeks visiting Betsy at the centre and getting to know her.

“We’re over the moon she’s found a loving supportive home with someone who’ll continue her training, and we know Betsy will give unconditional love, companionship and loyalty in return.”

There are at present 22 animals at Great Ayton who are waiting to find their perfect match. They include feline friends Lydia and Lila, and Cosmo and Tutts, who all arrived in RSPCA care after being abandoned by their previous owners. Details of all the animals looking for homes are on the centre’s website.