The event provides an opportunity to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community including presently serving troops and service families, cadets and veterans.
There were plenty of activities going on at the event including a Starlings Aerobatic display, an inspection of the standard-bearers, a march of the Yorkshire Volunteer Band and a cardboard display representing the D-Day landings.
Here are the best photos taken by Yorkshire Post photographer, James Hardisty.
1. Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024
Ian Lancaster, wearing an Armed Forces Day Bow Tie.Photo: James Hardisty
2. Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024
Cardboard cut-outs representing the D-Day Landing made by over 150 community volunteers for Animated Objects, a Theatre Company based in Scarborough, positioned on the South Bay beach.Photo: James Hardisty
3. Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024
Dawen Dyson, from Animated Objects, a Theatre Company based in Scarborough walks through the cardboard cut-outs representing the D-Day Landing made by over 150 community volunteers positioned on the South Bay beach.Photo: James Hardisty
4. Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024
Mark William Pridmore and Tina Beatie Pemberton, of Sheffield, dressed in 1940's walking along Foreshore Road, Scarborough at the start of the celebrations.Photo: James Hardisty
