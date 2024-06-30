Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024: Best photos showing huge crowds of people at the event where there was an aerobatic display, sculptures commemorating D-Day landings and a Yorkshire band

Published 30th Jun 2024
The Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2024 event attracted large crowds and included an aerobatic display and a cardboard sculpture display - here are the best photos of the Yorkshire event.

Scarborough Armed Forces Day took place on Saturday, June 29 in South Bay beach.

The event provides an opportunity to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community including presently serving troops and service families, cadets and veterans.

There were plenty of activities going on at the event including a Starlings Aerobatic display, an inspection of the standard-bearers, a march of the Yorkshire Volunteer Band and a cardboard display representing the D-Day landings.

Here are the best photos taken by Yorkshire Post photographer, James Hardisty.

Ian Lancaster, wearing an Armed Forces Day Bow Tie.

Ian Lancaster, wearing an Armed Forces Day Bow Tie.

Cardboard cut-outs representing the D-Day Landing made by over 150 community volunteers for Animated Objects, a Theatre Company based in Scarborough, positioned on the South Bay beach.

Cardboard cut-outs representing the D-Day Landing made by over 150 community volunteers for Animated Objects, a Theatre Company based in Scarborough, positioned on the South Bay beach.

Dawen Dyson, from Animated Objects, a Theatre Company based in Scarborough walks through the cardboard cut-outs representing the D-Day Landing made by over 150 community volunteers positioned on the South Bay beach.

Dawen Dyson, from Animated Objects, a Theatre Company based in Scarborough walks through the cardboard cut-outs representing the D-Day Landing made by over 150 community volunteers positioned on the South Bay beach.

Mark William Pridmore and Tina Beatie Pemberton, of Sheffield, dressed in 1940's walking along Foreshore Road, Scarborough at the start of the celebrations.

Mark William Pridmore and Tina Beatie Pemberton, of Sheffield, dressed in 1940's walking along Foreshore Road, Scarborough at the start of the celebrations.

