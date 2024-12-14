I prepared myself for what I assumed would be a heavy meal at Six by Nico in Leeds - a festive take on a traditional Sunday roast - here’s what I thought.

I was invited on behalf of The Yorkshire Post to try out the new Festive Sunday Roast tasting menu at Six by Nico located on East Parade, Leeds, last Sunday with a plus one and I was excited.

I had prepared myself for a rich and filling meal beforehand by having a light lunch that day, so I was very hungry by the time we sat at our table.

We were given a menu and as I perused it, I was very curious about the Pigs in Blankets, Brussel Sprouts and the Chocolate Profiteroles courses. It all looked very appetising.

I know it’s not Dry January yet, but for the past four months, I’ve been on an alcohol detox. Luckily, Six by Nico do produce and serve mocktails and non-alcoholic options too, so I asked for a mocktail with a cinnamon base and I loved the drink they concocted for me.

The staff were very understanding when I explained my confusing intolerance to cream and managed to accommodate my needs.

Course 1 - Pigs in Blankets

Description: Pork presse, sauerkraut, burnt onion and grain mustard

I expect any dish served with meat to be too filling for me as a starting point to a meal, but not this one. I enjoyed every morsel and the pork tasted surprisingly light, a great way to start off the six-course meal. I really enjoyed the mix of the burnt onion with the pork, they complemented each other perfectly and I have to say, this course set the bar pretty high for the rest of the courses.

Course 2 - Smoked Salmon

Description: Cured and smoked salmon, Granny Smith apple, fennel and dill

Usually if I were to indulge in a salmon dish, it would be grilled salmon. I’m not normally a fan of smoked salmon, however, this course converted me. What I enjoyed most about it was the fact that it tasted light and mild and when paired with the refreshing apple slices - it was delicious. The sweetness of the apples helped to balance out the flavour of the fish and I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed this course.

Course 3 - Brussel Sprouts

Description: Barbecue Hispi cabbage, aged ewe’s cheese, pickled mushroom and black garlic emulsion

Now, this is my kind of dish. I’m a massive cheese fan so I had high expectations for this course and I was not disappointed. The ewe’s cheese was a little richer than the usual variety I go for but when consumed with the pickled mushroom and cabbage, the flavours blended nicely together. Surprisingly though, I preferred the previous course.

Course 4 - Three Bird Roast

Description: Duck, chicken and turkey ballotine, liver parfait, honey glazed carrot and madeira sauce

Add The Finishing Touch for £6: Ultimate Yorkshire Pudding, pork and sage stuffing and sauce charcuterie

It would be criminal of me, as a Yorkshire lass, to choose this course without the added Yorkshire Pudding - and thank goodness I didn’t. I was fully expecting the three bird roast to fill me up completely and that I wouldn’t enjoy the rest of the courses, but the Yorkshire pudding and carrot helped to balance out the flavours. I thoroughly enjoyed this course and the honey glazed carrot was delicious.

Course 5 - Baked Brie De Meaux

Description: Homemade mince pie, walnut and Peckhams pea

I have to be honest - and this might be a controversial opinion - but I don’t like mince pies. I’ve always been more of a savoury eater rather than sweet, however, when sweet flavours are paired with savoury, then I can just about enjoy them. I had to eat slices of the mince pie with the brie and do you know what? I really enjoyed it. Throughout this menu, I have constantly been surprised.

Course 6 - Chocolate Profiteroles

Description: Tahitian vanilla choux au craquelin, chocolate cremeux, buttermilk sorbet and dulce de leche

I was most looking forward to this dessert, of course. Who doesn’t love a chocolate profiterole? Again, I was not disappointed. Though this did feel like the most filling out of all the six courses. By this point, I didn’t care. I enjoyed every spoonful and I ordered a hot chocolate to go with it. Perfection.