Paul John Knight was the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa which struck the HGV parked in a layby on the eastbound carriageway near Bilbrough Top, between Leeds and Tadcaster, in the early hours of May 27.

His inquest will open in Northallerton on June 22 before being adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

Noboby else was injured in the crash, which saw the A64 closed for several hours.

The A64 near the crash site

Mr Knight died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision and would also ask anyone who saw the Vauxhall prior to the collision to come forward. Anyone who has dash camera footage that was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to review their footage and if it has captured anything to save the footage for the police to review.