Teenage driver who died in A64 crash with parked lorry in North Yorkshire is named as inquest opens

The coroner for North Yorkshire has named the 19-year-old man who died in a crash on the A64.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 10th June 2022, 6:02 pm

Paul John Knight was the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa which struck the HGV parked in a layby on the eastbound carriageway near Bilbrough Top, between Leeds and Tadcaster, in the early hours of May 27.

His inquest will open in Northallerton on June 22 before being adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Noboby else was injured in the crash, which saw the A64 closed for several hours.

The A64 near the crash site

Read More

Read More
Thieves manage to steal nine-tonne digger from roadworks on A172 near Yorkshire ...

Mr Knight died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision and would also ask anyone who saw the Vauxhall prior to the collision to come forward. Anyone who has dash camera footage that was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to review their footage and if it has captured anything to save the footage for the police to review.

"Any persons with information are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1073 Sarah Burton of the Major Collision Investigation alternatively contact her via email on: [email protected]

North YorkshireA64PoliceHGVNorth Yorkshire Police