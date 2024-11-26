Three bathing spots on rivers in Yorkshire and two beaches have failed to meet minimum water quality standards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swimmers will continue to be advised against swimming at Scarborough South Bay and Bridlington South for the third year running.

Meanwhile all three of Yorkshire’s designated river bathing spots - the River Wharfe at Cromwheel, Ilkley, River Wharfe at Wilderness Car Park, Wetherby and the River Nidd at the Lido, Knaresborough, were rated “poor”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three other beaches, Fraisthorpe, Scarborough North Bay and Robin Hood’s Bay, have been downgraded from “good” to “sufficient”, while Flamborough South Landing has dropped from an “excellent” to "good” rating.

Testing of the River Nidd over the summer revealed it continues to suffer high levels of the bacteria E.coli, which scientists say is a strong indicator of raw sewage.

The Environment Agency tests designated bathing waters during the official swimming season between May and September and this year’s results show 8.2 per cent – 37 sites – were rated “poor”.

Water Minister, Hull MP Emma Hardy said the figures were “unacceptable” and Environment Agency chairman Alan Lovell said they showed there was still much work to do to tackle pollution.

The EA tests for two types of gut bacteria that indicate the presence of sewage in the water, E. coli and intestinal enterococci.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readings over the last four years are used to determine the annual classification of each site as excellent, good, sufficient or poor.

File pic: Scarborough Harbour and South Bay on the East Coast taken from the Tucano aircroft flown from RAF Linton on Ouse. 20th September 2004 (Tech Data Nikon D1h camera, 24-120mm lens, exposure 2000th sec at f5.6, iso 400)

Out of 450 bathing waters, 91.8 per cent met at least the minimum standards for clean water while 64.2 per cent reached “excellent” standards.

The stretches at Wetherby and Knaresborough were only designated in May, with swimmers hoping that the results of testing will put pressure on organisations to make improvements.

Testing on the Nidd over the summer found high levels of E.coli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials say pollution comes from a range of sources including sewage, agricultural and road run-off and even dogs and wildlife such as seagulls, while the results are also weather-dependent, with heavy rain washing pollutants into the water.

Yorkshire Water has faced repeated criticism for releasing sewage into rivers when the sewerage system is at risk of being overwhelmed, such as during heavy rainfall.

CEO of River Action James Wallace said: “These results are an international embarrassment. The Government’s own data shows that swimming in our inland bathing sites poses serious health risks, highlighting the failure of regulators to protect waterways from polluters.

“Awarding bathing water status should ensure that water companies clean up their act urgently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water said over three-quarters of beaches were rated excellent or good, and were disappointed to see four bathing waters fall in classification.

A spokesperson said: "We remain committed to playing our part to resolve what is an extremely complex issue.

"As evidenced by recent Environment Agency research at Ilkley and Bridlington, a range of inputs can cause high samples during the bathing water season, including but not limited to, agricultural and industrial impacts, wildlife, storm overflows and human behaviours.”

Investment at the Wharfe at Ilkley – the first inland bathing water in the region – included improvements to storm overflows, a new £15m sewer, additional treatment at upstream wastewater treatment works and a £60m investment at the existing wastewater treatment works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad