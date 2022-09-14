Visitors joining the queue to visit The Queen’s coffin have been warned that queuing times are expected to be very long. People will have to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little chance to sit down, as the queue will continue moving.

The queue may also close early to make sure as many people as possible can enter the Palace before the lying in state period comes to a close.

Estimate waiting times for the queue are between 17 and 35 hours and mourners have been told not to camp in advance of the ceremonial processional day.

The Queen's coffin is taken away in the Royal Hearse from the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase on September 13 to Buckingham Palace. (Pic credit: Andrew Matthews / AFP via Getty Images)

Lying in state will take place from Wednesday, September 14 evening until the early hours of The Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

What is The Queen lying in state queue route?

The queue will start where Albert Embankment meets Lambeth Bridge in Central London, on the south side of the River Thames.

From Albert Embankment, the queue will continue along the south bank of the Thames.

The lying in state queue route map. (Pic credit: Kim Mogg)

We have provided a map of the route in this article for easy use.

Are dogs allowed at the lying in state?

The security search point and Palace of Westminster have step-free access.

Only guide dogs, hearing dogs and other official assistance dogs are allowed within the Palace of Westminster. No other animals are permitted.

What accessibility facilities are available for the lying in state queue?

There is step-free access along the queue route for those who need it.

Once you have joined the back of the queue, signs along the route will alert you when the queue is approaching steps. At these points, tell a steward if you are unable to use the steps and they will escort you to a step-free route and return you to your place in the main queue.

Wheelchairs cannot be provided.

British Sign Language interpreters will be available to people joining the queue.

There is also an accessible queuing process for those with a disability or long-term condition where they are unable to queue for long periods of time.