TikTok video of melted chocolate and squished Dairy Milk bars in Featherstone shop goes viral

The short social media video shows a selection of Dairy Milk bars and bags, limp and squished due to the chocolate inside melting.

Filmed by Alice Nadia, she said the video was taken in the B&M store at Featherstone.

The short 10 second video has been seen by more than 1.4million people and shared more than 5,000 times.

A video on TikTok has shown the effect of the warm weather on the confectionery in a shop in Yorkshire. Photo: TikTok

Thousands of people commented on the video and one user managed to see the sunny side, writing: "Woo that’s all going in the reduced bin. cheap chocolate for me".

It comes as the UK experiences a heatwave, with temperatures set to reach 37C in Yorkshire over the next few days.