University apology after professor told she could not research China forced labour

A Yorkshire university academic has said that she was told she could no longer continue researching forced labour in China after her employers gave into pressures from Beijing.

Dr Laura Murphy, of Sheffield Hallam University, has now secured a “pledge to protect her academic freedom” after internal documents revealed the university had banned her from continuing research on forced labour, including into supply chains in China’s critical minerals and advanced technology sectors.

The academic said she was told earlier this year that she could not continue her research after university staff were threatened by Chinese National Security Service.

It came after pressure from the Chinese government which saw the university’s website blocked in the country, limiting its ability to recruit students.

According to the BBC, the then foreign secretary David Lammy gave a warning to his Chinese counterpart against suppressing the academic freedoms of UK institutions when he learned of the case.

A professor at the Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice at SHU, Professor Murphy has published numerous reports on the links between forced labour in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and global supply chains in industries including cotton, solar panels and car manufacture. Murphy is recognised globally for her work on forced labour and contemporary slavery.

Professor Laura Murphy said: “We cannot have UK universities acting as the long arm of the PRC government, assisting it in its attempts to silence criticism of its crimes against the Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kongers, and others. We have to recognise that as long as UK universities are so desperately underfunded, however, they will always be vulnerable to this kind of influence.

“The PRC’s human rights violations in the Uyghur Region continue unabated, and it’s imperative that the academic community persist in conducting rigorous research that sheds light on what is happening.

“Now that the university has given me the greenlight to continue my research, I’m looking forward to pursuing new projects on emerging technology and critical infrastructure supply chains affected by Uyghur forced labour.”

A spokesperson for Sheffield Hallam University said: “The University’s decision to not continue with Professor Laura Murphy’s research was taken based on our understanding of a complex set of circumstances at the time, including being unable to secure the necessary professional indemnity insurance.

“Following a review, we have since approved Professor Murphy’s latest research and are committed to supporting her to undertake and disseminate this important work.

“We have apologised to Professor Murphy and wish to make clear our commitment to supporting her research and to securing and promoting freedom of speech and academic freedom within the law. Professor Murphy’s research remains available on our website.