The long-term loan of the industrial diesel locomotive was granted by Hope Cement Works in Derbyshire, a cement manufacturing operation which opened in 1929.

The Sentinel diesel locomotive was constructed in 1964 and is fitted with a Rolls Royce eight-cylinder engine. The locomotive is set to join Wensleydale Railway.

A preliminary copy of Sentinel diesel locomotive was built and ready for trial runs on the former Shropshire and Montgomeryshire Railway (which was under military control at the time) in early 1959.

Sentinel diesel locomotive. (Pic credit: Wensleydale Railway)

They were suitable for heavy work, but more powerful locomotives were needed especially by the steel industry. The final engines were built five years later.

It was used to move cement waggons from the Hope Cement Works to a private branch line to ‘Earles Sidings’ on the Network Rail mainline before transportation and was named ‘Derwent’ during its service.

Maintenance manager at Hope Cement Works, John Mulryan, said: “We are delighted and thankful that The Wensleydale Railway have agreed to support the preservation of this locomotive, which is part of our industrial heritage, we look forward to seeing Derwent being returned to its former glory at its new home.”

Member of the general management group at Wensleydale Railway, Terry Larder, said: “We’re very grateful to the team at Hope Cement Works for the [long term] loan of their locomotive.