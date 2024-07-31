They are provided with food, shelter, love and all the necessary veterinary care as well as care provided by the centre’s many foster carers across the region.
All cats in their care are neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and given any other medical and behavioural treatment required before rehoming.
Here is this week’s batch of cats and kittens in need of a home.
1. Norris
Age: 11 years old. Personality: She has been described as “a little shy at first, until she gets to know you, so she will need time to settle”. Despite being an older feline, she still loves to play and loves to chase ping pong balls. Background: Norris came to YCR when her owner became too ill to look after her. Requirements: She will be looking for a patient owner, but once she gets to know you, she will love a good cuddle. She has also had cat flu in the past, so if you have any other cats, they will need to be vaccinated.Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue
2. Missy
Age: Three years old. Background: She was taken to the rescue centre because sadly her previous owner couldn’t take her to their new home. Requirements: Missy does not love other kittens or children, but she could be ok with dogs with the right introductions. She also loves the outdoors so she would need outdoor access.Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue
3. Nina
Age: 12 weeks old. Personality: Nina is a ‘super sweet and affectionate girl’ who is looking for her forever home. Requirements: She loves a good cuddle and has met other children before. Nina hasn’t met any other dogs or kittens yet but she could be ok with the right introductions.Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue
4. Mitsy
Age: 12 weeks old. Personality: She is described as ‘sweet’ and is looking for her perfect family. Requirements: Mitsy has never met any cats, dogs or children before but she could be ok with the right introductions.Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue
