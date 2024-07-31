1 . Norris

Age: 11 years old. Personality: She has been described as “a little shy at first, until she gets to know you, so she will need time to settle”. Despite being an older feline, she still loves to play and loves to chase ping pong balls. Background: Norris came to YCR when her owner became too ill to look after her. Requirements: She will be looking for a patient owner, but once she gets to know you, she will love a good cuddle. She has also had cat flu in the past, so if you have any other cats, they will need to be vaccinated.Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue