Yorkshire Cat Rescue: Nine cats and kittens in need of forever homes in Yorkshire

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 16th Jul 2024, 18:45 BST
There are a few cats and kittens who are in desperate need of forever homes in Yorkshire after being rescued at a shelter.

The Yorkshire Cat Rescue has saved hundreds of cats and kittens all looking for loving homes.

The rescue has been inundated this year due to an influx of abandoned felines over the last three months.

Here is a selection of cats and kittens awaiting their forever families.

Age: Two years old. Personality: He is described as a ‘sweet and gorgeous boy’ and loves being outside. Background: Ginger was brought to the centre after his owner was admitted to hospital and was unable to look after him. Requirements: He is looking for a forever home with great outdoor space and it is unknown whether he is good with other cats and dogs but he could be ok with the right introductions.

1. Ginger

Age: Two years old. Personality: He is described as a ‘sweet and gorgeous boy’ and loves being outside. Background: Ginger was brought to the centre after his owner was admitted to hospital and was unable to look after him. Requirements: He is looking for a forever home with great outdoor space and it is unknown whether he is good with other cats and dogs but he could be ok with the right introductions. Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue

Photo Sales
Age: Five years old. Background: He was handed in as a stray and is now looking for his forever home. Requirements: Hugo is not looking for first time owners as he needs lots of patience to settle in and let his personality shine. He is also looking for a child free home and hasn’t yet met any other cats or dogs but may be ok with the right introductions.

2. Hugo

Age: Five years old. Background: He was handed in as a stray and is now looking for his forever home. Requirements: Hugo is not looking for first time owners as he needs lots of patience to settle in and let his personality shine. He is also looking for a child free home and hasn’t yet met any other cats or dogs but may be ok with the right introductions. Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue

Photo Sales
Age: 11 years old. Personality: She has been described as “a little shy at first, until she gets to know you, so she will need time to settle”. Despite being an older feline, she still loves to play and loves to chase ping pong balls. Background: Norris came to YCR when her owner became too ill to look after her. Requirements: She will be looking for a patient owner, but once she gets to know you, she will love a good cuddle. She has also had cat flu in the past, so if you have any other cats, they will need to be vaccinated.

3. Norris

Age: 11 years old. Personality: She has been described as “a little shy at first, until she gets to know you, so she will need time to settle”. Despite being an older feline, she still loves to play and loves to chase ping pong balls. Background: Norris came to YCR when her owner became too ill to look after her. Requirements: She will be looking for a patient owner, but once she gets to know you, she will love a good cuddle. She has also had cat flu in the past, so if you have any other cats, they will need to be vaccinated. Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue

Photo Sales
Age: Eight months old. Personality: She has been described as a “dainty little lady” and can be a little bit quiet at first but is “an absolute softy” once you get to know her. Requirements: Her favourite things are head bumps, strokes and Dreamies. She is looking for a home without dogs, but she may be ok with cats and children.

4. Penelope

Age: Eight months old. Personality: She has been described as a “dainty little lady” and can be a little bit quiet at first but is “an absolute softy” once you get to know her. Requirements: Her favourite things are head bumps, strokes and Dreamies. She is looking for a home without dogs, but she may be ok with cats and children. Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice