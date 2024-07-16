Here is a selection of cats and kittens awaiting their forever families.
1. Ginger
Age: Two years old. Personality: He is described as a ‘sweet and gorgeous boy’ and loves being outside. Background: Ginger was brought to the centre after his owner was admitted to hospital and was unable to look after him. Requirements: He is looking for a forever home with great outdoor space and it is unknown whether he is good with other cats and dogs but he could be ok with the right introductions. Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue
2. Hugo
Age: Five years old. Background: He was handed in as a stray and is now looking for his forever home. Requirements: Hugo is not looking for first time owners as he needs lots of patience to settle in and let his personality shine. He is also looking for a child free home and hasn’t yet met any other cats or dogs but may be ok with the right introductions. Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue
3. Norris
Age: 11 years old. Personality: She has been described as “a little shy at first, until she gets to know you, so she will need time to settle”. Despite being an older feline, she still loves to play and loves to chase ping pong balls. Background: Norris came to YCR when her owner became too ill to look after her. Requirements: She will be looking for a patient owner, but once she gets to know you, she will love a good cuddle. She has also had cat flu in the past, so if you have any other cats, they will need to be vaccinated. Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue
4. Penelope
Age: Eight months old. Personality: She has been described as a “dainty little lady” and can be a little bit quiet at first but is “an absolute softy” once you get to know her. Requirements: Her favourite things are head bumps, strokes and Dreamies. She is looking for a home without dogs, but she may be ok with cats and children. Photo: Yorkshire Cat Rescue
