For Yorkshire Day this year, we’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers what would make the region a better place to live - here are your suggestions.

There are many suggestions of things to change to improve Yorkshire including removal of potholes, the implementation of trams and an endless supply of Yorkshire Tea.

A common view is an improvement of public transport and street maintenance. A couple of people have even suggested for Yorkshire to be independent.

Here are The Yorkshire Post readers’ suggestions for things that would make Yorkshire a better place to live.

Yorkshire flags. (Pic credit: Andrew Higgins)

What one thing would make the region a better place to live?

“Start with the Basics - Cleaner streets, no weeds, roads and paths maintained correctly, More bins, a clean and well maintained area, will then bring back respect for the area, and crime will fall. It's a win-win for any area.” - JH Cit

“Proper rag and bone men. Not those plastic bags they keep pushing through the letterbox.” - Paul Newman

“A decent water company.” - Karlo Ispan

“The Yorkshire Rose flag all year round from every public building.” - Geoffrey Fly

“Leeds needs an Alphamare type swimming pool.” - Darren Mcburney

“Endless supply of Yorkshire tea.” - Thompson Barbara

“By prioritising the North more as a whole when allocating money to things like the Railways.” - Vicky Laylor

“Independance and remake God's own County as it was and should still be!” - Andrew Cummins

“Independence from Westminster.” - David Schofield

“If people could only live together with more tolerance.” - KathStuart Gabbitas

“Better public transport.” - Deborah Ramsden

“We do rely a lot on cars compared to some other parts of the country but then I think I saw a stat about us having the largest proportion of private sector jobs in the country outside London too so guess we like to be in early. But better cycling and public transport options would be good.” - Carl Heath

“Sort out the potholes!” - James Moriarti

“Councillors who do as they are elected for.” - Kathryn Taylor

“Bring the trams back.” - Dyanne Glynne

“Clean streets and parks to provide more protection for our wildlife. We buy greeting cards with hares and hedgehogs etc on them yet are lucky to see them in the flesh.” - Moira Smith

“Trolley buses, most of the poles are still standing on the roads.” - Dave Dufton

“A professional top class orchestra such as the Halle in Manchester.” - Martin Crozier

“Street cleaners! Bring back some pride and respect to our areas.” - Diane Hardy

“To correct the terrible road layout around the train station so that people can actually get about the city again, without queuing for an hour on Whitehall road or Concordia street.” - Niall Emmett

“Equality in government spending with the south, look at public transport as an example.” - Simon Holcombe

“Better public transport buses, trains, trams etc. More frequent and more often.” - Dianne Ouattara

“Turning the street sections around Leeds Town Hall into a pedestrian zone could improve the experience of the city centre.” - Arpad Bak

“Restaurants bars doing up the actual old buildings instead of monstrous new builds and units full of ugly chains places that sell decent food independent shops.” - Mervyn Day

“Decent public transport.” - Steve Calder

“Better and cheaper transport connections!” - Fabien Baugard

“Better train service and bus service.” - Verity Sedgwick

“We need transit systems rather than just relying on buses.” - Mike Carl

“An airport fit for purpose. LBA calls itself an International Airport, try getting direct flights to European Cities, Madrid or Munich, impossible. Only interested in stag and hen parties to Majorca & Ibiza.” - Brian Timbs

“Employment, lower cost of living, affordable housing?” - Stephen Johnson

“Trams, obviously. Has anyone thought about bringing them back?” - Paul Newman

“Cleaner rivers. Much raw sewage in our rivers. And farm fertilizer washing in . We have some of the most polluted rivers in the UK.” - Jim Turner