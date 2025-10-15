A video shows 'Ed the Shed' breaking the world speed record for a shed, reaching 123mph, in Yorkshire.

A man has broken the world speed record for a shed - travelling at 123mph.

Brian Cade built and drove 'Ed the Shed' and reached the incredible speed at Elvington Airfield, in Yorkshire, on Saturday October 11. The 61-year-old from Witney, Oxfordshire constructed the wooden vehicle based on a TVR chassis with a 4.5 litre V8 engine.

The previous record was set by engineer Kevin Nicks who marked 106mph at the same airfield in September.

Brian said: "There's probably a billion sheds in the world. Ed is one of only three to have cleared himself out of rusty bikes, lawnmowers and unwanted presents, bolted himself onto a TVR chassis with a big v8, dared to dream.

“As a child I used to love to watch Record Breakers with Roy Castle and I always had the idea to do a record breaking attempt. I thought 'what can I do?' I am a builder and I love classic cars so let’s put the two together."

After rebuilding the engine of the TVR that can produce a 350 brake horsepower, the shed was decorated and painted light blue. Brian said he wanted to make it look "fun" for his grandchildren.

He said: "It is quite a lot of work. The idea was to make it look fun and entertaining and that’s why it is a cartoon looking shed. My grandchildren love it, it is great fun. My youngest grandchild is only 2 and on the race video you can hear her saying 'go grandad'."

The first record breaking attempt was last month but on that occasion Ed only managed to achieve 96 mph before the clutch gave way.

He said: "I raced it on Saturday and we managed 123mph. It was my second attempt because the first one didn’t go so well. The grandkids and the family was there so it was good. It is twice the speed of a British motorway. The more you do it the better you get at it. Next year I will have another go and see if I can get a bit faster."

He said he might try and get the shed road legal next year so he can safely drive his grandchildren in it.

Brian is now submitting the results to Guinness World Records.

He said: "I believe I have done everything correctly. Hopefully in the next days it will be confirmed."

Ed the Shed is a real cartoon based on a children's book written by Brian inspired by the Three Little Pigs Tale. The Pig Escapade and Ed The World's Fastest Shed tells the story of how the Three Little Pigs grew up strong and smart. When the Big Bad Wolf comes back for his revenge Mrs Pigee builds an ingenious defence - Ed the Shed. The book tells the tale of Ed, the world's fastest shed who dared to defy the rules - encouraging young readers to be brave, dream big, and never let the wolves of the world hold them back.