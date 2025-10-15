TransPennine Express (TPE) will be running an extra early-morning train to help runners and spectators get to Scarborough for the Yorkshire Coast 10K race.

The McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K will be organised by the charity Run For All and was previously managed by Scarborough Athletics Club.

The race will start and finish at the Scarborough Spa and runners will enjoy the vast views of the coastline as they embark round South Bay, past the harbour, round the headland and into North Bay before running through the Open Air Theatre and back to the Spa.

The special TPE service will leave York at 7.18am on Sunday, October 19, 2025, stop at Malton (7.43am) and Seamer (8am) before arriving in Scarborough at 8.07am - offering participants time to reach the start line at Scarborough Spa.

Scarborough station. (Pic credit: TransPennine Express)

The race takes thousands of runners along a scenic route and the extra train is expected to ease congestion on Scarborough’s roads.

Customer experience and transformation director, Andrew McClements, said: “We’re delighted to support the first Yorkshire Coast 10K by helping runners and supporters travel more easily and sustainably.

“This additional service means more people can leave the car at home and enjoy the day.”