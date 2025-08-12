With the temperatures rising this week, the NHS are urging West Yorkshire residents to take simple steps to stay safe in the heat.

NHS emergency departments have reported a surge in people seeking urgent care during last week’s warm weather.

Deputy medical director for the NHS West Yorkshire, Dr Sohail Abbas, warns that high temperatures can pose serious health risks, especially for older people, young children and those with existing health conditions.

“Drinking water and staying hydrated is one of the best things you can do to keep well in hot weather,” he said.

“If you are out and about, you can refill your bottle with free water in lots of places across our region. You can use the Refill Return app to find your nearest station.

“Avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm, when it’s at its hottest. If you do need to go out, stick to the shade, use sun cream, wear sunglasses and wear light coloured, loose clothing.”

People are also being urged to look out for vulnerable neighbours and relatives, and are reminded to never leave babies, children, or animals in parked vehicles.

At home people can keep indoor spaces cooler by closing the curtains in rooms that face the sun, opening windows when it’s cooler outside and turning off any electrical equipment and lights that get hot.

“If you do feel unwell make sure you access the right care in the right place,” Dr Abbas said.

“If you’re unsure what to do, contact NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk or by phone - they’re open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Heat exhaustion symptoms include: dizziness, tiredness, feeling or being sick, headache, excessive sweating and weakness and they don’t normally need emergency medical help if someone is cooled down within 30 minutes.

You can cool someone down by moving them to a cool place, removing unnecessary clothing like a jacket or socks, getting them to drink a sports drink or cool water and cooling their skin by spraying or sponging them with cold water and fanning them. If it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency.

Call 999 now if you can see signs of heatstroke, including:

- Still feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place, being cooled and drinking fluids

- A very high temperature

- Hot skin that’s not sweating and might look red (this can be harder to see on brown and Black skin)

- A fast heartbeat

- Fast breathing or shortness of breath

- Confusion and lack of coordination

- A Seizure or fit

- Loss of consciousness