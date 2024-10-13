The Yorkshire Marathon Festival will return to York next week and there will be various road closures in place ahead and during the event - here are the locations and dates.

There will be thousands of runners attending the Yorkshire Marathon Festival in the city of York on Sunday, October 20, 2024 to take part in the event.

The inclusive festival will feature the Yorkshire Marathon, Yorkshire 10 Mile and Yorkshire Marathon Relay and is suitable for all abilities.

The event is organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All charity that is informing runners, spectators, residents, businesses and visitors that a number of road closures and restrictions will be enforced to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

The marathon will start and finish at the University of York’s Heslington campus and it follows a route that takes runners through the historic city centre, which will pass through the medieval walls, and north eastwards out of the city.

Participants will travel through Stockton on the Forest, Grange Wood, Upper Helmsley, Stamford Bridge, Gate Helmsley, Turkers Wood, Murton, Osbaldwick and back towards Heslington.

To allow organisers to begin setting up the extensive event village and start/finish areas, University Road in York will be closed between Innovation Way and Green Dykes Lane on Saturday, October 19, 2024 from 10am. It will re-open at 11pm on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

There will also be a number of parking restrictions in place from 4pm on Saturday, October 19, 2024 to 6pm on Sunday, October 20, 2024 with a park and ride service offered for all runners, spectators and visitors.

On the Sunday, road closures on the A166, Church Balk, Church Street, Eastfield Lane, Stockhill Close, Green Dykes Lane, Heslington Lane and Main Street (Heslington) will be in place from 6am. There will also be a crossing point at Thief Lane which will be manned for residents before the start of the event at 9.30am and local residents will be able to drive through Main Street/Heslington Lane where required.

City centre roads will also be affected by the closures and include: Hull Road, Lawrence Street, Walmgate, Hope Street, Leadmill Lane, Piccadilly, Parliament Street, Blake Street, Duncombe Place, Deangate, Goodramgate and Monkgate with these in place from 8am.

There will be crossing points at Walmgate Bar and Malton Road to allow vehicles across up until 9.25am before the event starts at 9.30am. These crossing points will be manned and will be available for residents in and around the closures.

Further out, A1036 Heworth Green, Stockton Lane and Sandy Lane will be closed from 8.30am. Common Lane, Northgate Lane, Upper Helmsley and Buttercrambe Moor Wood will be closed from 9.15am. Finally, Straight Lane, Holtby Lane, Bad Bargain Lane, Moor Lane, Murton Way, Osbaldwick Village, Osbaldwick Lane, Tang Hall Lane and Hull Road (east of Melrosegate) will be closed from 9.30am.

All road closures will be lifted as soon as the safety of runners, spectators and visitors can be assured.

Operations director at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, Tristan Batley-Kyle, said: “The Yorkshire Marathon Festival has grown into a major event on the running calendar, attracting runners from both home and abroad whilst raising funds for some excellent local charities.

“Unfortunately, with an event of this size, a certain amount of disruption is unavoidable and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.

“We will work extremely hard to ensure that the road closures are lifted as soon as possible.”

Yorkshire Marathon Festival road closures

Road: University Road

Period closed: From 10am on Saturday, October 19 to 11pm on Sunday, October 20.

Roads: A166, Church Street, Eastfield Lane, Stockhill Close

Period closed: From 6am to 4pm on Sunday, October 20

There will be access to Buttercrambe, Sand Hutton or A64 available from 2pm (October 20) via Stamford Bridge (A166) > Buttercrambe Road > Buttercrambe Moor

Roads: Green Dykes Lane, Heslington Lane, Main Street (Heslington)

Period closed: From 6am to 6pm on Sunday, October 20

Roads: A1079 Road (west of Melrosegate), A1079 Lawrence Street, Barbican Road, Blake Street, Davygate, Deangate, Duncombe Place, Foss Bank, Foss Islands Road, George Street, Goodramgate, Hope Street, Jewbury, Lean Mill Lane, Lord Mayor’s Walk, Melrosegate, Minster Yard, Monkgate, Parliament Street, Piccadilly, St. Maurice Road, Walmgate

Period closed: From 8am to 11.45am on Sunday, October 20

Roads: A1036 Heworth Green, Hopgrove Lane South, Sandy Lane, Stockton Lane, The Village (Stockton on the Forest)

Period closed: From 8.30am to 12.30pm on Sunday, October 20

There will be access out of Stockton Lane to be maintained until 9.15am (October 20), only available via Heworth Green roundabout > Malton Road/Heworth Road. There will also be access out of The Village/Sandy Lane to be maintained until 9.15am (October 20), only available via Barr Lane/Common Lane > A64

Roads: Common Lane, Main Street (Sand Hutton), Northgate Lane, Upper Helmsley

Period closed: From 9.15am to 1.15pm on Sunday, October 20

Roads: Buttercrambe Moor Wood to A166

Period closed: From 9.15am to 2.15pm on Sunday, October 20

Roads: Holtby Lane, Rudcarr Lane, Straight Lane

Period closed: 9.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday, October 20

Roads: Bad Bargain Lane, Moor Lane, Sandy Lane (Murton)

Period closed: From 9.30am to 4.45pm on Sunday, October 20

Roads: A1079 Hull Road (east of Melrosegate), Murton Way, Osbaldwick Lane, Osbaldwick Village, Tang Hall Lane