An NHS worker from Sheffield who is a self proclaimed crisp fanatic has won a national contest to become Aldi’s first ever Crisp Taster.

NHS worker, George Critchley, 38, from Sheffield, has outdone hundreds of applicants to become Aldi’s first Crisp Taster.

The self-professed crisp fanatic will receive a range of Aldi’s crisps in exchange for reporting back his thoughts to the supermarket’s buying team. Using a set of particular judging criteria, Mr Critchley’s expert feedback will help decide on the future brand.

The job, which saw applicants apply with a short video describing why they were the perfect fit for the role, generated hundreds of enthusiastic entries from across the UK.

Aldi Chief Crisp Tasting Officer George Critchley with a range of Aldi own brand crisps. (Pic credit: Aldi)

He caught the attention of the judges after confessing that the tables at his wedding were named after different types of crisps including Wotsits and Discos.

When he’s not indulging in crisps, Mr Critchley, who is a father of two, spends his days working as a digital services designer and communications specialist for the NHS and enjoys running and cooking in his spare time.

“I’m over the moon to become Aldi’s first ever Crisp Taster!” Mr Critchley said.

“It’s a running joke with my friends that I should test crisps as a job, so I’m genuinely delighted to have been ‘specially selected’ by Aldi.

George Critchley taste testing Aldi's crisps. (Pic credit: Aldi)

“My taste buds are ready to be put to the test in pursuit of finding the perfect crunchy snack – I’m looking forward to it.”

His wife Anna is said to be concerned the role will encourage him to take over another cupboard shelf, while his mother-in-law has suggested he adds it to his CV.

“Our range of crisps are hugely popular with Aldi shoppers,” managing director of buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, said.

“Known for our great value and delicious taste, we want to continue to give our customers the best and most innovative flavours with a fantastic crunch.

That’s why we have decided to launch the new role of our first ever Crisp Taster and we’re confident George will help our Buying Team create an even better range.”