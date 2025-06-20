Assisted dying law takes step closer after historic MP vote

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 300 MPs backed a bill that would allow terminally ill adults with less than six months to live to end their lives, with the approval of two doctors and an expert panel.

It was passed with a majority of just 23 this afternoon in a packed and sweltering House of Commons.

This was far narrower than the first vote last November, and makes it highly likely that assisted dying will eventually be legalised.

Campaigners wept, jumped and hugged each other outside parliament as the vote result was announced.

Louise Shackleton, whose husband Anthony died at Dignitas in Switzerland last November after suffering from debilitating motor neurone disease, told The Yorkshire Post it was a day of “mixed emotions”.

Kim Leadbeater joins supporters in Parliament Square in London after a vote in parliament for her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The 58-year-old from North Yorkshire, who has been campaigning for a law change, said: “If this had been here in December my husband would still be alive.”

Many MPs also appeared visibly emotional throughout the hours-long debate.

Kim Leadbeater, the bill’s sponsor through the Commons, was in tears before the votes were read out, and parliamentarians lined up to hug the Spen Valley MP.

She said: “Thank goodness we got the result that so many people need.”

“When you’ve spent as much time as I have with people who have got experience of losing loved ones in very difficult circumstances, and you’ve spent time with terminally ill people, who are just asking for choice at the end of their days, then this is absolutely the right thing to do.

Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter, Rebecca Wilcox, celebrates with a Dignity in Dying campaigner in Westminster. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire | Yui Mok/PA Wire

“We’re [MPs are] here to make a difference and Jo used to say ‘politics needs good people’, and it needs people from normal backgrounds.”

Opponents had criticised the safety of the bill and argued the process has been rushed, with both Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood coming out against the proposed legislation.

However MPs voted 314 to 291, with a majority 23 including Sir Keir Starmer, to approve Ms Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at third reading.

MPs had a free vote on the Bill, meaning they decided according to their conscience rather than along party lines.

Of the 54 MPs across Yorkshire and the Humber, 31 voted in favour including Chancellor Rachel Reeves, former prime minister Rishi Sunak and Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Dr Marie Tidball.

Four recorded no vote, while 19 voted against the legislation. This means the bill has completed its first stages in the Commons and will move to the House of Lords for further debate and scrutiny.

Both Houses must agree to the final text of the bill before it can be signed into law.

Ms Leadbeater added: “It’s a convincing majority, and the will of the House will now be respected by the Lords, and the Bill will go through to its next stage.

“But I also remain really respectful to the people who took a different view today, and who might continue to hold a different view.”