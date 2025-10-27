Billions squandered on asylum accommodation by Home Office, report finds

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ministers must set out a clear strategy of how to reduce the use of asylum hotels and have a chance to end the “current failed, chaotic and expensive” system that has wasted taxpayers’ money, the Home Affairs Select Committee said in a damning report.

The Government has promised to end the housing of asylum seekers in hotels by 2029 amid mounting pressure over rising costs and a backlash in local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Home Affairs Committee warned that a promise to appeal to popular opinion without a clear plan for alternative accommodation risks “under-delivery and consequently undermining public trust still further”.

A report today said the Home Office has failed to share a long-term strategy for asylum seeker accommodation and repeatedly cut corners in its “chaotic” response to the pressures.

Expected costs of Home Office accommodation contracts for 2019-2029 have since tripled from £4.5bn to £15.3bn, after a “dramatic increase” in demand following the pandemic and rising numbers of those arriving by small boat among the factors.

The report said: “The Home Office has undoubtedly been operating in an extremely challenging environment but its chaotic response has demonstrated that it has not been up to the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 2026 break clause and end of the contracts in 2029 represent opportunities to draw a line under the current failed, chaotic and expensive system and move to a model that is more effective and offers value for money.”

Asylum hotels became a focal point over the summer with multiple demonstrations particularly centred around the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, where an asylum seeker was charged and later jailed for sexual assault.

The MPs’ report added that protests at asylum sites have involved local residents with “genuine concerns”, as well as people travelling from other areas “to promote divisive agendas or instigate disorder”.

MPs pressed for the Home Office to prioritise closing hotels where there have been “significant community cohesion issues”, as well as hotels in remote areas that can place the most pressure on local services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee said the Home Office’s failure to engage with communities has led to missed opportunities to address local concerns.

The report added: “The lack of engagement and transparency has left space for misinformation and mistrust to grow, which in too many areas has led to tensions and undermined the ability of local partners to promote social cohesion.”

The chairwoman of the Home Affairs Committee, Dame Karen Bradley, said: “The Government needs to get a grip on the asylum accommodation system in order to bring costs down and hold providers to account for poor performance.

“While reducing hotel use is rightly a Government priority, there will always be a need for flexibility within the system, and the Home Office risks boxing itself in by making undeliverable promises to appeal to popular sentiment. It shouldn’t set itself up for more failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Home Office has not proved able to develop a long-term strategy for the delivery of asylum accommodation. It has instead focused on short-term, reactive responses.

“The Home Office must finally learn from its previous mistakes or it is doomed to repeat them.”