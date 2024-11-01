Budget tax increases will likely lead to lower pay rises, Rachel Reeves has admitted

Tax increases in the Budget are likely to hit workers in the pocket with lower pay rises, Rachel Reeves has admitted.

The Chancellor acknowledged her decision to raise national insurance contributions (NIC) for employers could affect wage growth for private sector workers, or companies will have to absorb costs.

Economics experts branded the increase a “tax on working people” which will “definitely” show up in their wages.

The Leeds West and Pudsey MP also said she did not want to repeat the £40 billion tax rises she implemented in her first Budget “ever again”.

Choices made by the Chancellor will see the overall tax burden reach a record 38.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2027-28, the highest since 1948.

Despite Labour’s promises to protect “working people”, a £25.7 billion increase in national insurance contributions paid by employers is likely to reduce wages and lead to job losses, something Ms Reeves herself admitted.

Asked about the consequences of the move, the Chancellor told BBC Breakfast: “I said that it will have consequences.

“It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts that by 2026-27, some 76 per cent of the total cost of the NICs increase is passed on through lower real wages – a combination of a squeeze on pay rises and increased prices.

The measure could also lead to the equivalent of around 50,000 average-hour jobs being lost, the watchdog said.

John Kinsella, tax director at Bradford accountancy firm Watson Buckle, said: “The rise in employers' NICs and the dramatic reduction in the threshold will undoubtedly strain the finances of many SMEs.

“While it is encouraging to see recognition of the important role that small businesses play in our economy, the practical implications of this budget fall short of providing meaningful support.

“These changes could force employers across the UK to reconsider hiring and wage plans, ultimately suppressing growth and investment in the economy.”

Ms Reeves said the tax rise was not an easy choice, telling the BBC: “Look, what alternative was there? We had a £22 billion black hole in the public finances.”

The Chancellor insisted ministers had “protected the smallest businesses” from the tax rise, and had stood firm on Labour’s promise not to raise the key taxes on “working people” – national insurance, income tax and VAT.

Ms Reeves plans to pour more public cash into schools, hospitals, transport and housing – and will change the way government debt is measured to allow her greater borrowing flexibility.

“This Budget was to wipe the slate clean after the mismanagement and the cover-up of the previous government,” Ms Reeves said.

She added: “I had to make big choices. I don’t want to repeat a Budget like this ever again, but it was necessary to get our public finances and our public services on a stable trajectory.”

The Chancellor was also unable to say whether her pledge at the Budget to raise income tax thresholds after 2028 was guaranteed.

“I’m not going to be able to write future budgets,” she said.

Shadow Chancellor Jeremy Hunt meanwhile said his counterpart had angered many people, who felt she had not lived up to the spirit of Labour’s manifesto promises not to increase taxes for working people.

“Many people thought this was a new Labour prospectus, not a traditional tax-and-spend prospectus, and they have woken up to a Chancellor who has given us the biggest tax-raising Budget in history,” Mr Hunt told the BBC.

He added: “However much Labour tries to say that their tax rises won’t hurt ordinary families, the OBR and the Institute for Fiscal Studies say it’s going to mean lower pay, lower living standards, higher inflation, higher mortgages – so it is a very sad day for ordinary families.”

James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation economic think tank, said the employers’ national insurance tax increase “will definitely show up in wages”.

He added: “This is definitely a tax on working people, let’s be very clear about that.