An office building is set to be knocked down to make way for 170 flats after councillors gave approval.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The red brick building at 4 Canal Wharf in Holbeck will be redeveloped despite objections from people living nearby. Worries included the size and appearance of the project after developers Bankfoot APAM and NPV Leeds sought planning permission.

Leeds City Council received eight letters of objection – but the scheme was allowed to proceed by the City Plans Panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panel member Dan Cohen, Conservative member for Alwoodley, said he supported the project.

4 Canal Wharf - what the scheme would look like.

He told the panel meeting: “It will add to the vibrancy of the area. I think it’s a good development in a good location. It’s sustainable. It’s sensible.”

A planning report said the new building would be up to ten stories high and 60 per cent one-bedroom flats.

The panel heard that 20 per cent of homes in the scheme – some 34 – should be classed as affordable under council planning policy. A financial assessment found that would not be viable for the developer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, nine affordable homes would be included at a 20 per cent discounted rent.

Colin Campbell, Liberal Democrat member for Otley and Yeadon, said: “It becomes viable for the builder and developer if we give them a subsidy.”

He also criticised the design of the scheme. Coun Campbell said: “For a variety of reasons, at the moment I can’t support this.”

The planning report said the developer would make financial contributions towards nearby cycle and pedestrian routes.