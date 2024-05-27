Voters in Yorkshire are keener on change than the electorate in other parts of the country, research suggests.

According to polling by More In Common, three-quarters of voters in Yorkshire believe it is time for change, compared to a quarter who think we need to stick to the plan.

In contrast, the region most reticent about change is the East Midlands, with just over a third (35 per cent) believing we need to stay as we are.

Compared to all other regions, Yorkshire has the highest proportion of voters ready for change.

Nationally, 70 per cent of voters believe it is time for change, compared with 30 per who want things to remain as they are.

In addition, the data also reveals 40 per cent of Yorkshire voters believe Sir Keir Starmer is an asset to his party, while only 28 per cent believe the same to be true about Rishi Sunak.

Jim Blagden, associate director of More in Common, said: “The main driving force of this election is a desire for change, felt more strongly in Yorkshire than any other part of England.

“This should bolster Labour’s campaign, especially after winning the North Yorkshire mayoral election in Rishi Sunak’s backyard.

“But Starmer has yet to convince the electorate that he can deliver the change they want. Over half of Yorkshire voters think Starmer represents more of the same.”

The More in Common Network is a collection of groups and partnerships across the UK who champion the late Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox’s powerful “more in common” message to bridge divides in their communities.

It aims to promote mutual understanding and respect and build a stronger community where everyone has a sense of identity and belonging.

More in Common’s mission is to understand the forces driving us apart, find common ground and bring people together to tackle shared challenges.It has national teams in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, France and Brazil.