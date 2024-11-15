Government reaffirms 'family farm tax raid' despite mass protests planned

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British farmers are set to strike for the first time on Sunday, with organisers saying there will be “food shortages”, while a rally is being planned outside Parliament next week.

A report by the BBC’s Newsnight programme has suggested that the Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs felt like it wasn’t consulted about the changes to agricultural property relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Measures announced in Rachel Reeves’ first Budget could see farmers pay an effective rate of 20 per cent inheritance tax on assets over £1 million.

Previously, farmers were exempt from inheritance tax to allow family farms to be passed down through the generations.

The BBC has reported that Defra was only informed of the move by the Treasury the night before the Budget, and has sought to bring in some mitigation.

However, a department source pushed back on this to The Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “With public services crumbling and a £22 billion fiscal hole inherited from the previous government, we have made the difficult decision to reform APR in a balanced and fair way.

In Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget the Scottish Government will receive an additional £1.5 billion this financial year and £3.4bn next year (Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

“All ministers support the policy and it will not change.”

There have also been major disputes about how many farms will be affected by the changes.

The Treasury has maintained that 27 per cent of claimants of APR will be impacted, however The Yorkshire Post understands this includes all rural landowners, such as people with small holdings.

Defra’s most recent figures from the 2022-23 financial year found the average net worth of a farm was £2.2m, while 49 per cent of farms had a net worth of at least £1.5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chancellor has said that in some cases the threshold could in practice be about £3m, if couples combine their own personal inheritance tax allowances when passing on their land.

While analysis by the Country Land and Business Association suggests a “typical” arable farm of 200 acres (80 hectares), making a profit of £27,300, would face an IHT liability of £435,000.

The farm would have to allocate 159 per cent of its profit each year to cover the tax bill, if spread over 10 years, and may lead those inheriting the land to sell as much as 20 per cent of their farmland, the CLA said.

The CLA’s calculations build upon warnings from the National Farmers Union, which has estimated that 75 per cent of food production in the UK could be within the scope of Ms Reeves’ changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shadow Farming Minister Robbie Moore has called on the government to release its impact assessment.

The Keighley and Ilkley MP told the House of Commons yesterday: “The figures being repeatedly regurgitated by the Government consider only past claims for agricultural property relief, not those combined with business property relief, which is just as important.

Why? Because the Treasury does not have the data.

“We need comprehensive detail on this policy to properly understand the impacts of his family farm tax.”

Environment Secretary Steve Reed remained adamant that “three quarters of farmers will pay nothing as a result of these changes”.