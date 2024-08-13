Here is a selection of some of the biggest and most interesting planning applications which have been submitted or discussed in the last week from across Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take a look through some of the latest planning applications from across Yorkshire.

Harrogate Spring Water

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s economic development department has backed Harrogate Spring Water’s controversial expansion plans into Rotary Wood, saying it will boost the local economy.

Here are just a few of the planning applications beng discussed in Yorkshire over the last week

The Danone-owned water company has lodged plans with North Yorkshire Council to expand its bottling plant on Harlow Moor Road. The firm says a bigger factory will create 50 new jobs and boost economic output by around £2.3m a year to £6.2m a year. New roles would be created on the production line and in engineering and management.

Lupset Hall

Plans to convert a derelict 18th Century manor house into a residential development have been withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme included transforming Lupset Hall, in Wakefield, into apartments and houses.

The Grade II*-listed property, built in 1716, was the home of Wakefield’s first MP during the 19th century. It also served as the clubhouse for City of Wakefield Golf Club from 1936 to 2013 before being sold by Wakefield Council.

Derelict barns

Councillors have approved a bid to convert four derelict barns at Fearby near Masham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application will see new homes created on Manor Farm and some more modern agricultural buildings demolished.

The farm is part of the Swinton Estate which is owned by the Cunliffe-Lister family and includes Masham councillor Felicity Cunliffe-Lister.

Floating eco-system

A ‘floating ecosystem’ designed to create a habitat for wildlife on the River Ouse could be coming to the centre of York under new plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans would see the pontoon-like structure installed by York’s North Street Gardens.

The St Nicks environmental charity who lodged the plans stated it was designed to revitalise nature in that part of the river and improve water quality.

The plans lodged with York Council stated the structure’s modules would act as an island to break up the water’s surface and provide shade beneath.

More than 200 homes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 224-home scheme at Whinney Lane in Harrogate has been recommended for approval by a council officer ahead of a meeting on Tuesday (Aug 13).

Councillors on the strategic planning committee will meet next Tuesday morning in Northallerton to have the final say on the plans by Banks Property, which would also see a new primary school created on the same site.

Derelict pub roof

The owner of a derelict building just yards from the birthplace of the Bronte sisters is appealing an order made by Bradford Council to “remove the danger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June 2023 parts of the roof of 4 Market Street in Thornton collapsed into the street – leading to the council introducing an emergency road closure in the village centre.

Building engineers inspected the building, a former pub dating back to the Victorian era, and decided the roof needed to be removed for safety reasons.

Wildlife ponds

A series of wildlife ponds look set to be built near to a hospital’s helicopter landing pad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust wants to locate a wetland complex in a field close to the helipad which serves Pinderfields Hospital. Pinderfields is a designated major trauma centre and has a helipad close to the emergency department.

Nature reserve

A 71-acre disused quarry which dates back to the 19th century will be transformed into a ‘regionally significant’ nature reserve.

The quarry, which is part of the former Yorkshire Brickworks at Stairfoot, was subject to a number of safety measures after youngsters were reported to be swimming in the dangerous waters in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application to drain the water and transform the area into a nature reserve for the community is expected later this year from Green Earth Developments Group (GEDG) which has taken over the site.

Motorway services

Starbucks, KFC, Burger King and Waitrose are just some of the brands which will be opening in a new motorway service station early next year.

Welcome Break has announced that the new services between the M1 J33 and the Sheffield/Rotherham Parkway will open in January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lineup of brands includes Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Waitrose, Starbucks, Pret a Manger, WHSmith, Chopstix and The Good Breakfast.

Taxi firm in Hull

A taxi firm in Hull is looking to expand with a satellite office at a former hair salon.

Wer2 Ltd launched in the city in November 2022. The business has grown since and now looks to set up a base in East Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has proposed a small office in Southcoates Lane, where Body Beautiful were based. It would be a satellite office with a maximum three staff at any one time.

Bar toilets

In The Avenues in Hull, planning approval was given in recent days to a single-storey expansion to Union Mash-Up. The bar, restaurant and entertainment venue is a cherished cultural icon of Princes Avenue.

The modest expansion, 5.6m long by 3.1m high at the property’s rear, is to install improved toilet facilities. Ground floor toilets will increase from one to three, with a disabled accessible toilet remaining part of the loo facilities available.

Bark n Splash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application has been filed to convert an industrial unit into a dog therapy pool. The canine adventure would be at Unit 18K, Lake Enterprise Park

in Bergen Way, if approved.

A 5 by 3.6m wide pool is proposed with 1.2m height. “This canine aqua centre is designed to provide hydrotherapy, exercise, and recreational swimming facilities for dogs,” an application document states.