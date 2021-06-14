'Inappropriate' dog training plan on West Yorkshire farm refused by councillors

They said the proposal, for up to 14 dogs a day, six days a week, on a field to the rear of Pasture Farm Barn on West View was “inappropriate” and would harm the amenity of neighbouring homes.

Members of Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen Planning Sub-Committee (June 10) said the barking of dogs and the shouting of their trainers would affect people living just a few metres away.

They said the harm outweighed the benefit of the plan.

The meeting was held at Huddersfield Town Hall

The committee went against planning officers, who had recommended the scheme for approval.

Coun Steve Hall said: “Listening to dogs barking and someone shouting instructions at them is not my way of spending a peaceful Saturday. I find it inappropriate in this location.”

Other committee members agreed, with one indicating shared access to the parcel of land earmarked for the facility as an added complication.