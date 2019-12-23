Leeds MP writes to Prime Minister to demand action over transport system

A Leeds MP has written to Boris Johnson to demand that the promises made about Leeds’ transport infrastructure during the election are now met.

Alex Sobel, who was re-elected last Thursday with a much-increased majority in Leeds North West, has been a vocal campaigner for better transport in Leeds, releasing his own Transport Strategy earlier this year.

In the letter, Labour’s Mr Sobel points to several promises made in the Conservative manifesto regarding a mass transit system for Leeds, investment in bus and rail infrastructure and money being made available for cycle networks. He asked several probing questions as to the detail of these promises and when Leeds residents can expect those promises to be realised.

The Prime Minister pledged to “remedy the scandal that Leeds should be the largest city in Western Europe without light rail or a metro” when speaking in the House of Commons last week following the Queen’s Speech.

Mr Sobel said “ I was pleased to be elected with an increased mandate last Thursday and, whilst I am disappointed that I won’t serve as an MP under a Labour Government, I am determined to ensure that the Conservatives make good on the big promises they made to my constituents during the election.

“Our transport network is creaking. This has huge knock on effects on our environment as well as our economy here in Leeds. We have a wealth of talent and innovation, but we have been starved of the infrastructure needed to realise our city’s potential.”

Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel. Photo: JPI Media

The state of transport in Leeds and in wider Yorkshire has been highlighted in recent days as major disruption and cancellations forced people to abandon journeys and work from home due to chaos on the rails.