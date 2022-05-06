The polls have now closed and the results are being counted at a number of councils across Yorkshire.

It's been an eventful night already with three Yorkshire councils declaring their results before 5am, and there is plenty more to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our live blog will keep you updated with all the results as they come in, plus plenty of reaction and insight into what it all means.

Ballots are being counted across Yorkshire

In South Yorkshire, Labour has lost ground in Sheffield while Barnsley's deputy leader has lost his seat to the Conservative Party, while the Lib Dems have taken control of Hull Council.

Later today, there is also the South Yorkshire Mayoral results, as well as the results from North Yorkshire, which is undergoing one of the most significant changes in local government for half a century.

Follow our live blog below for all the latest.

At The Yorkshire Post, we are committed to speaking truth to power on behalf of the people who call God’s Own County their home. Our political team and Westminster Correspondent are Yorkshire's eyes and ears in the corridors of power.